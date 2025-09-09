Israel vows collective punishment in villages of Jerusalem attackers

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said sanctions would be imposed on the relatives of the two Palestinians who carried out a deadly shooting attack near Jerusalem on Monday, as well as residents of their home villages.

In response to the attack that killed six people, Mr Katz said he would also demolish “every illegal structure in the villages and revoke 750 work permits and entry permits to Israel”.

Israel has a policy of demolishing the homes of Palestinians it says carried out terrorist attacks, claiming it is an effective deterrence against future violence. Critics say the policy amounts to collective punishment, which is prohibited under international law.

After Monday's attack, Israeli figures called for the destruction of the attackers' villages. Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said the areas "should look like Rafah and Beit Hanoun", referring to two areas in Gaza that have been totally destroyed by the Israeli military.

Israeli politician Limor Son Har-Melech said in a post on X that “there is no difference between Gaza and Jenin and between Khan Younis and Ramallah. In every place, the enemy wants only one thing, and that is to kill us.”

Israel has increased the severity of its attacks on the occupied West Bank since the Gaza war started in October 2023. Residents of refugee camps in major cities including Jenin and Tulkarm have been left and the areas largely destroyed by the Israeli military.

In August, Israeli settlers and soldiers destroyed thousands of olive trees in the Palestinian village of Al Mughayyir, near Ramallah. Maj Gen Avi Bluth, who oversaw the operation, said in a briefing at the site that "every village and every enemy must know that if they carry out an attack against the [settlers], they will pay a heavy price".

The military said earlier that the destruction was part of a search for a Palestinian who allegedly shot at settlers.