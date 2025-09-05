Cairo's Socks cafe brews up inclusion and opportunity for young people with special needs

In Al Korba, an upmarket and architecturally distinct district of Cairo, a new cafe is redefining the way Egyptian society views people with developmental disorders.

Socks cafe, which opened in mid-August, was founded by Rania Abd Al Aziz and her friend Alaa El Masry, both of whom have personal connections to people with special needs. Ms Abd Al Aziz’s nephew Hamza is on the autistic spectrum, while Ms El Masry’s sister, Yara, has Down's syndrome.

Seeing the lack of opportunities for people of determination like Hamza and Yara in Egypt, the duo decided to act. “This realisation was really the primary motivation behind our opening of this cafe,” Ms Abd Al Aziz explains.

“On the one hand, it offers work for young people with developmental disorders, but it also raises awareness about the employment challenges faced by others like Yara and Hamza. Hopefully, this will inspire more employers to open jobs for them.”

From vision to reality

Neither Ms Abd Al Aziz nor Ms El Masry had experience in the food and beverage industry, so they enlisted the help of their friends Samir and Islam Ibrahim, co-founders of the speciality coffee brand 929.

The pair provided business expertise and helped to design the space to ensure that the environment would meet the sensory needs of the cafe's employees.

“They were really co-operative when we explained how these young people are hypersensitive to light. They designed the cafe according to their abilities and limits, which was really great,” says Ms Abd Al Aziz.

The cafe has received positive ratings online from influencers and reviewers. Mohamed Fathi / The National

They even brought in a trainer barista, Hisham, who had never worked with young people with developmental disorders. “He has come to really love them and now has strong relationships with each and every one of them. He was very good at teaching them the skills they would need,” says Ms Abd Al Aziz.

Recruitment and training

The cafe currently employs 13 young people from the age of 20. To find the right candidates, its founders partnered with Hope Academy, in Al Shorouk, in eastern Cairo, which specialises in educational programmes for children and young people with special needs.

“They already had a vocational training programme, so we co-ordinated interviews with the director, who chose students she felt could handle the setting we had in mind,” says Ms Abd Al Aziz.

The cafe also partnered with Al Shams Sporting Club, which works with the Egyptian Special Olympics committee. “The academy oversees our operations, provides guidance and ensures chaperones are available for the young people,” she adds.

Training was tailored to the young baristas' strengths. “They didn’t have to speak freely like you or me, but they needed to understand and absorb information,” Ms Abd Al Aziz explains. The process began with photos of equipment and step-by-step instructions for tasks such as brewing coffee.

“We made sure the steps were the same every time, which suits their nature because they thrive on repetition,” she says.

Currently, the cafe offers a limited menu to avoid overwhelming its employees. “We ensured all the drinks have uniform ingredients so they don’t get confused,” says Ms Abd Al Aziz, who manages the cafe and supervises the young people, along with Ms El Masry.

A welcoming space

Despite initial challenges, Ms Abd Al Aziz has been encouraged by the response from patrons. “Everyone is super welcoming to both the coffee shop and to the young people,” she says.

The cafe has been visited by various Egyptian TikTok celebrities and food influencers since its opening, all of whom were deeply supportive of its mission.

One reviewer, Salnkate, gave Socks high praise on TikTok, saying he was served one of the best coffees he had ever tasted in Cairo.

However, there have also been some negative reactions.

“We’ve noticed that the young people are often photographed excessively or made into a spectacle,” says Ms Abd Al Aziz. “And one passer-by even said, ‘I can’t believe you’re letting them be put on display like that. Most parents hide children like this.’”

She dismisses such views. “My nephew doesn’t speak well and often makes unintelligible loud sounds that draw attention. And that’s OK. It reminds people that there are those around us who are different and should be welcomed and embraced.”

Looking ahead

Ms Abd Al Aziz says there are plans to add salads, hot food and baked goods to the menu, and possibly open branches in the future, given the demand from other parents of young people with developmental disorders.

She hopes the cafe will both succeed and inspire others. “I want people to come here because they love the drinks but also because they support the young people,” says Ms Abd Al Aziz.

The young people are thriving, she says. “One boy, Youssef, told his parents he doesn’t want to go to football training any more because he ‘now has a job’. Another, Roushdy, lays out his work clothes and sets his alarm the night before his shift,” says Ms Abd Al Aziz.

The goal is to make the cafe a model for inclusion, community and possibility, offering a glimpse of what a more empathetic and equitable society could look like. While operating as a business, a portion of its profits will go towards training more young people with special needs and helping them to find jobs.

“These young people just need more love and validation,” says Ms Abd Al Aziz. “Once they have it, they are very eager to learn and co-operate. That’s what we’ve witnessed.”

