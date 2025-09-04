Iran's Foreign Minister meets Emir of Qatar in Doha

Iran's Foreign Minister met Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, in Doha on Thursday in the first such visit since Iran launched missiles at the Gulf state in June.
The Qatari royal court said Abbas Araghchi conveyed a verbal message from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian "on the bilateral relations, issues of common concern, particularly the developments in the region".
The Iranian Foreign Ministry said they exchanged views on the strengthening of Iran–Qatar relations. It said they also addressed "regional and international developments – particularly the continuing genocide and atrocities perpetrated" by Israel in the Palestinian territories.
They called for "decisive action by the countries of the region and the international community to halt the genocide in Gaza, prosecute the perpetrators, and confront the warmongering and hegemonic designs" of Israel, the ministry said
The visit marks the first by a senior Iranian official to Doha since Iran launched a barrage of missiles on the US-operated Al Udeid airbase in Qatar on June 23.
The attack came in retaliation for the US bombing of Iranian nuclear sites. American planes dropped massive "bunker busters" on Iranian underground nuclear facilities, joining in Israel's 12-day air war against Iran. A ceasefire was declared shortly afterwards.
A Qatari military official said at the time that two waves comprising 19 missiles were launched at the base. All but one were shot down, and there were no injuries.
Iran had stated that the attack had "nothing to do with our friendly neighbour Qatar" but was meant as retaliation against the US. Gulf and Arab countries rallied behind Qatar in support.
Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said relations with Iran were scarred by the attack, but said that he hoped ties would eventually "come back to normal".
Mr Pezeshkian at the time expressed his “regret” to Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim over the attack. In a phone call with the emir, Mr Pezeshkian noted that neither Qatar nor its population were the target of the attack, and that it did “not represent a threat” to the Gulf nation.
