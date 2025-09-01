Iraqi intelligence captures ISIS militants in Africa

Iraq's National Intelligence Service announced late on Monday the arrest of 10 ISIS militants in operations carried out in three African countries.

The operation against a network in charge of funding and smuggling ISIS militants and their families was the result of “exceptional cross-border efforts and supervision from the Supreme Judicial Council”, a statement added.

It said the network was responsible for smuggling terrorists between several countries worldwide. The operation was a continuation of a previous operation in 2023 in Kirkuk province in northern Iraq against another network affiliated with the terrorist organisation.

“The National Intelligence Service monitored movements and communications between the network and other networks inside and outside Iraq, which aimed to support the financial structure of ISIS and plan terrorist attacks targeting European countries and Iraqi interests abroad,” it said.

It is the first time the Iraqi intelligence service and security forces have carried out an operation in Africa. They carried out some operations in Syria and Turkey in the past.

ISIS was defeated in Iraq in 2017 and in Syria two years later, but sleeper cells still carry out attacks in both countries.

In recent years, attacks have decreased in frequency, but with the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq, which is scheduled to begin by the end of this month, some experts fear attacks may increase.

During a UN Security Council briefing in New York last month, the UN’s top counter-terrorism official warned that Syria remains highly fragile under its new authorities, with ISIS exploiting security gaps and stockpiling weapons.

ISIS also continues to "engage in covert operations and incite sectarian tensions in the country”, said Vladimir Voronkov, Under Secretary General for Counter-terrorism. He said concern about stockpiles of weapons falling into the hands of terrorists "has, unfortunately, materialised”.

The US ambassador to the UN, Dorothy Shea, told the Security Council that both Al Qaeda and ISIS in Syria were “actively fomenting instability by stockpiling weapons, recruiting fighters, conducting deadly attacks and planning external operations”.

Ms Shea urged all member states to work with the Syrian government to counter the threat from the groups and to support reforms to UN sanctions that would “enable stability in the country”.

