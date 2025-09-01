After war and loss, Mosul's churches stand as testaments of survival

In the spiritual heart of Mosul's old city, the Al Nuri Mosque's minaret has dominated the skyline of the city for centuries since its construction during the golden age of Islam. Nearby, two old churches stand as a symbol of Christian resilience in the city.

Al Tahera and Al Saa'a churches, along with the mosque, were rebuilt as part of the UAE and Iraqi government-backed Unesco project to restore the historic sites.

Known as Our Lady of the Hour Church, Al Saa’a lies in the heart of the Old City of Mosul.

Built in the 1870s by Dominican monks, the church symbolises unity and tolerance in an area torn apart by religious violence. It holds significance for the city’s architectural history and heritage. It was also once a school that welcomed Moslawis regardless of their faith.

More than 12,000 tons of rubble was removed during the Unesco restoration project of Al Tahera church. AFP

Before the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein, Christians had lived in peace among the country’s Muslim majority and enjoyed protection from the government and society.

But with the rise of extremism post-2003, the community had to endure targeted killings and kidnappings for ransom, forcing many to flee the country, leaving behind homes and businesses that had been taken illegally, mainly by gangs who forged property ownership papers.

During ISIS's occupation of Mosul, Christians endured renewed attacks. The churches were destroyed during the presence of the militant group in the city. In 2016, ISIS blew up the church, as part of their campaign to destroy non-Muslim places of worship, leaving only the clock tower standing.

Father Raed Adel, president of the Syriac Catholic churches in the city, previously told The National that the reconstruction brings “great joy, an indescribable feeling … words cannot express how happy we are. It is truly a big dream come true.”

However, rebuilding such sites is not enough to encourage Christians to return, with some calling on the government to carry out “greater duties” to bring back Christians by offering houses for those who lost their properties or sold them at the lowest prices, and providing job opportunities.

