Israel hits Houthi 'military target' in Yemeni capital

The Israeli army said it struck a Houthi military target "precisely" in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Thursday, after a series of drone and missile attacks on Israel by the Iran-backed group.
Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported strikes on Sanaa, without giving details.
Citing an Israeli source, Israel's Channel 12 reported that senior Houthi political figures had been targeted in the attack on Yemen. The Houthi-run Saba news agency, citing a source at the Defence Ministry, denied that rebel leaders were targeted in the strikes.
“As we warned the Houthis in Yemen: After the plague of darkness comes the plague of the firstborn,” Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on X, a reference to the biblical 10 plagues.
Thursday's strikes came as Houthi leader Abdul Malik Al Houthi was giving a televised speech. He vowed to continue support for the Palestinian people "with determination and resolve".He also stressed that Yemen is moving forward to develop its military capabilities more and more."
The Israeli army said it was operating "decisively" against the Houthis in Yemen, "while simultaneously intensifying strikes" against Hamas in Gaza.
The Houthis have "been operating under the Iranian direction and funding in order to harm the state and its allies since the beginning of the war [in Gaza], undermining regional stability and disrupting global freedom of navigation," it said.
The strikes come after the Israeli army said it intercepted two drones launched from Yemen into Israel earlier in the day. The previous day the army said it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, an attack later claimed by the Houthis.
They are the latest in more than a year of attacks and counterstrikes between Israel and Houthi militants in Yemen, part of a spillover from the war in Gaza.
On Sunday, at least 10 people were killed and 92 injured in Israeli air strikes on Sanaa, the Houthi rebels' Health Ministry said at the time. The group said the attacks hit an oil company and a power station in southern Sanaa.
The army added that the targets included a military site in which the presidential palace, the Asar and Hizaz power plants, and a site for storing fuel are located.
“The strikes were conducted in response to repeated attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime against the State of Israel and its civilians, including the launching of surface-to-surface missiles and UAVs [drones] towards Israeli territory in recent days,” the army said on Sunday.
The Iran-aligned Houthis have attacked vessels in the Red Sea in what they describe as acts of solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.
They have also fired missiles towards Israel, most of which have been intercepted. Israel has responded with strikes on Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, including the vital Hodeidah port.
