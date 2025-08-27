Erdogan parades Turkey's 'Steel Dome' air defences

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paraded a new Steel Dome air defence system on Wednesday that he said would inspire "confidence in friends and fear in enemies".

The $460 million system is designed to shoot down incoming aircraft, drones and missiles. It was delivered to the Turkish army on Wednesday at the headquarters of defence giant Aselsan.

"This system will make the world of difference for Turkey's air defence. This is a turning point for Turkey," Mr Erdogan said at the ceremony. He hailed it as a success that Turkish companies had built the Steel Dome, whose name recalls Israel's renowned Iron Dome.

"No country that cannot develop its own radar and air defence system can look to the future with confidence in the face of current security challenges, particularly in our region," Mr Erdogan said.

"We are aware of the importance of not leaving anything to chance ... with the Steel Dome, we will now be in a different class in terms of air defence."

Turkey, a Nato member, is hoping to boost its defence industry as military budgets are increasing around the world. A 12-day air war between Iran and Israel in June heightened fears of a wider conflict in the region.

During that conflict Egypt carried out nationwide air defence drills, while Qatar's military was called into action to shoot down incoming fire from Iran. Even Israel's formidable defences failed to keep out one in 10 Iranian missiles.

The Turkish Steel Dome includes a missile called Siper that intercepts high-altitude fire, an anti-aircraft gun called Korkut and weapons called Hisar that can take on helicopters, drones and other aircraft, says the state-owned Anadolu news agency.

Mr Erdogan said: “Today, we meet as high as 80 per cent of our heroic army’s needs through home-grown systems. We thus keep a substantial resource, which would otherwise go abroad, inside the country."

The Turkish leader also proclaimed the start of work on a giant technology base worth $1.5 billion, which he hailed as "the largest defence industry investment ever made in a single instance in the history of the republic".

Also present at the ceremony, Defence Minister Yasar Guler said the system would "further increase the deterrence and effectiveness of our armed forces ... and ensure our security at the highest level".

