Disarming Palestinian camps in Lebanon to start with heavy weaponry, security sources say

The disarming of Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon is set to start on Thursday evening with the collection of heavy weaponry from one of the camps, official security sources in Beirut told The National.

“There is an agreement to hand over heavy weaponry starting tonight in Burj Al Barajneh [Beirut]. The second will be the El Buss camp in the south,” said one of the sources.

"The operation was planned to start at midday on Thursday, but it was delayed for logistical reasons. The plan now is to start tonight. Only heavy weaponry is to be handed over, and not small firearms,” added the official. It is not known how the handover of weapons will happen.

The disarmament of Lebanon’s 12 Palestinian refugee camps was delayed, having previously been scheduled for mid-June. The issue of disarming the 12 Palestinian refugee camps, which are not under Lebanese state control, has long been contentious. Groups such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, dedicated to armed resistance against Israel and allied with Hezbollah, have frequently used Lebanon as a base to launch rockets at Israel.

Disarming the camps comes under a broader initiative by Lebanese leaders to limit and disarm non-state forces. But the memory of Lebanon's 1975–1990 civil war – in which Palestinian militias were among the main participants alongside a series of Lebanese factions and international proxies – still lingers for many Palestinians, who view weapons as essential for self-defence.

Weaponry also holds deep symbolic value for Palestinians in Lebanon, many of whom were expelled from their land in 1948 during the Nakba, which marked the creation of what is now Israel. For them, arms represent not only protection but a continuing struggle to return to their homeland.

Lebanon hosts about 222,000 Palestinian refugees, many of whom live in the 12 overcrowded camps, according to the UN agency UNRWA. Most are direct refugees or descendants of Palestinians who were expelled from their land during a violent mass removal that led to the creation of the state of Israel in 1948. They face a variety of legal restrictions in Lebanon, including on employment.

