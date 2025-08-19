News

MENA

Gazan teenager lost his family, his home – then his sight while queuing for food

Taha, 15, says Israeli troops opened fire at 'war zone' aid distribution site

Rakan Abdel El Rahman

August 19, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

At the age of 15, Taha El Maqadma has already lost his father, his brother, and his home during Israel's war on Gaza. Now he has lost his sight too, while trying to collect aid from what was supposed to be a safe zone.

It was Taha's first time at an aid distribution site, and he made the journey out of necessity, he told The National. “We didn't have anything to eat. I thought I could safely get there, pick up the aid, and leave,” he said, choking up.

He had believed that the site run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) in Netzarim was safe, as his visit coincided with the US envoy Steve Witkoff's visit to Gaza this month. The purpose of Mr Witkoff's trip was to give Donald Trump “a clear understanding of the humanitarian situation” in Gaza after the US President admitted there was “real starvation” in the strip.

When Taha first arrived, things seemed calm. “The Israelis were distracted with Witkoff, which meant it was safe for us,” he said. But as soon as the US envoy departed, it turned into a “war zone”.

Despite giving people the go ahead to approach the site for aid, the Israeli army opened fire on the crowds of hungry Palestinians, hitting Taha and many others. “We were lured there to be killed,” Taha said.

Taha El Maqadma was injured while trying to collect aid from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Rakan Abed El Rahman / The National
Taha El Maqadma was injured while trying to collect aid from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Rakan Abed El Rahman / The National

An investigation by The National has unveiled a pattern of the systematic and deliberate killing of Palestinians while attempting to collect aid in Gaza, corroborating Taha's experience. More than 1,400 Palestinians have been killed while waiting to receive aid – at least 900 of them near GHF aid distribution sites, according to the UN.

“They hurt so many people, and they killed many others. Anyone who moved was shot at. Anyone who tried to help someone else was also shot,” Taha recalled.

Then everything went dark. Taha collapsed to the ground, frozen and unable to help himself. “I thought I was martyred,” he said. “It was a matter of seconds. I heard gunshots, then I was hit, and I couldn't see anything.”

It wasn't until the shooting stopped that people were able to get to Taha. He was loaded on to a small lorry with dozens of others and taken to Al Awda Hospital, where he was treated on the floor. He was then transported to Al Aqsa Hospital for further treatment. Despite their best efforts, no hospital in Gaza has what Taha needs to make a full recovery.

Israeli attacks have devastated most of Gaza's healthcare sector since the war began in October 2023, with most hospitals either badly damaged or destroyed and scores of medical workers killed or detained.

Gaza's only eye hospital was destroyed by Israeli air strikes early in the war. Although the hospital has partially reopened, it remains on the brink of collapse.

More than 1,500 Palestinians have lost their sight, according to the territory's health authorities. Another 4,000 people are at risk of going permanently blind from untreated injuries and chronic conditions.

Taha's story is no different. “I used to play football, draw, read, and study … Now I've stopped everything because of my eyesight,” he said. “Doctors say there’s hope for me still, but they can’t do anything for me here.”

The teenager's only hope of regaining his vision is to be evacuated for treatment abroad. “I wish I could travel and get proper help,” he said. “I don't want my life to end at 15.”

While you're here
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEjari%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERiyadh%2C%20Saudi%20Arabia%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYazeed%20Al%20Shamsi%2C%20Fahad%20Albedah%2C%20Mohammed%20Alkhelewy%20and%20Khalid%20Almunif%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPropTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%241%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESanabil%20500%20Mena%2C%20Hambro%20Perks'%20Oryx%20Fund%20and%20angel%20investors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The candidates

Dr Ayham Ammora, scientist and business executive

Ali Azeem, business leader

Tony Booth, professor of education

Lord Browne, former BP chief executive

Dr Mohamed El-Erian, economist

Professor Wyn Evans, astrophysicist

Dr Mark Mann, scientist

Gina MIller, anti-Brexit campaigner

Lord Smith, former Cabinet minister

Sandi Toksvig, broadcaster

 

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22

One-off Test v Afghanistan:
Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart

The Ashes v England:
Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane
Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)
Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

While you're here
RESULTS

5pm: Watha Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

Winner: Dalil De Carrere, Bernardo Pinheiro (jockey), Mohamed Daggash (trainer)

5.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 70,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Miracle Maker, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer

6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Pharitz Al Denari, Bernardo Pinheiro, Mahmood Hussain

6.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Oss, Jesus Rosales, Abdallah Al Hammadi

7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: ES Nahawand, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash

7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: AF Almajhaz, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi, Khalifa Al Neyadi

8pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: AF Lewaa, Bernardo Pinheiro, Qaiss Aboud.

War 2

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Stars: Hrithik Roshan, NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana

Rating: 2/5

School uniforms report
Squads

India (for first three ODIs) Kohli (capt), Rohit, Rahul, Pandey, Jadhav, Rahane, Dhoni, Pandya, Axar, Kuldeep, Chahal, Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar, Umesh, Shami.

Australia Smith (capt), Warner, Agar, Cartwright, Coulter-Nile, Cummins, Faulkner, Finch, Head, Maxwell, Richardson, Stoinis, Wade, Zampa.

Mina&nbsp;Cup&nbsp;winners

Under 12 – Minerva Academy

Under 14 – Unam Pumas

Under 16 – Fursan Hispania

Under 18 – Madenat

Name: Peter Dicce

Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics

Favourite sport: soccer

Favourite team: Bayern Munich

Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer

Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates 

 

Red flags
  • Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.
  • Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.
  • Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.
  • Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.
  • Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals.

Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

The specs

Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cyl turbo

Power: 194hp at 5,600rpm

Torque: 275Nm from 2,000-4,000rpm

Transmission: 6-speed auto

Price: from Dh155,000

On sale: now

On Women's Day
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
The specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo

Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic

Power: 242bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Price: Dh136,814

THE%20SWIMMERS
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESally%20El-Hosaini%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENathalie%20Issa%2C%20Manal%20Issa%2C%20Ahmed%20Malek%20and%20Ali%20Suliman%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
ESSENTIALS

The flights 
Fly Etihad or Emirates from the UAE to Moscow from 2,763 return per person return including taxes. 
Where to stay 
Trips on the Golden Eagle Trans-Siberian cost from US$16,995 (Dh62,414) per person, based on two sharing.

Global state-owned investor ranking by size

1.

United States

2.

China

3.

UAE

4.

Japan

5

Norway

6.

Canada

7.

Singapore

8.

Australia

9.

Saudi Arabia

10.

South Korea
The specS: 2018 Toyota Camry

Price: base / as tested: Dh91,000 / Dh114,000

Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 298hp @ 6,600rpm

Torque: 356Nm @ 4,700rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

Dust and sand storms compared

Sand storm

  • Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains
  • Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand
  • Duration: Short-lived, typically localised
  • Travel distance: Limited 
  • Source: Open desert areas with strong winds

Dust storm

  • Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles
  • Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense
  • Duration: Can linger for days
  • Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres
  • Source: Can be carried from distant regions
Updated: August 19, 2025, 11:42 AM`