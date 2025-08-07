Hundreds of Iranian journalists and relatives given death threat ultimatum

Iran's security services have issued deaths threats against 45 journalists and 315 of their family members unless they stop working for the Iran International television network, the broadcaster said.

Staff in Europe and North America have been told: “Stop reporting on Iran or you and your immediate relatives will die.”

The campaign of systematic intimidation began shortly after Israel attacked Iran’s nuclear bases, with the Tehran authorities accusing journalists of being spies for Israel and providing information to its intelligence services.

The respected TV news channel, whose headquarters are in London, has now filed an urgent appeal with UN experts asking for action against Iran.

Iran International journalist Pouria Zeraati in hospital after being stabbed in 2024

Iran International, which broadcasts in Farsi, said the situation had “deteriorated rapidly and there is now a real risk to the lives” of its staff in an “an alarming and unprecedented escalation”.

This included a deadline made by the Iranians stating that unless staff stopped working for the company by the end of July “they and specified named family members” will face execution.

The threats have been taken seriously by global authorities after a series of kidnap and death threats made against Iran International staff in Britain, Europe and the US. Iran International journalist Pouria Zeraati was stabbed near his home in London in March 2024.

Relatives living in Iran have also been threatened, including an unnamed presenter's mother, father and younger brother who were arrested by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in June.

Police outside Iran International's newsroom in west London. The National

Iran International’s legal team has filed the appeal with five UN special rapporteurs, calling Tehran’s actions the “most crude form of censorship”.

The appeal urges the UN experts to “take immediate and urgent action” to protect the journalists.

Iran International staff were being “threatened and harassed as never before in an unprecedented and concerted campaign to force them off air”, said the station’s general manager, Mahmoud Enayat.

“Our staff face the continuing threat of detention and prosecution in Iran, and many more are now being threatened with death,” he added. “Iran International will continue to stand by our journalists, targeted for their important work reporting on Iran, which is needed now more than ever.”

The UN appeal has been followed by a statement from 14 countries, including Britain and the US, condemning Iran’s actions.

“We are united in our opposition to the attempts of Iranian intelligence services to kill, kidnap and harass people in Europe and North America in clear violation of our sovereignty,” it said.

Iranian security services were collaborating with international criminal organisations to target journalists, dissidents, Jewish citizens, and current and former officials, it added.

“This is unacceptable. We consider these types of attacks as violations of our sovereignty and we call on the Iranian authorities to immediately put an end to such illegal activities,” the joint statement read.

The threats were made against journalists and their families in seven countries: UK, US, Canada, Sweden, Germany, Turkey and Belgium.

