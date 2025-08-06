Netanyahu summons ministers as divisions deepen over Israeli reoccupation of Gaza

Divisions in Israel are widening over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s reported desire to conquer all of Gaza.

The Prime Minister’s Office announced it would hold a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, what it hopes will be the last step before ordering such an operation. Fears are increasing that the plan could push the exhausted military to break point and endanger hostages still in captivity after 22 months of war.

The plan would involve pushing troops into the estimated 25 per cent of Gaza territory that the military has not yet occupied, Israeli media has reported. These include refugee camps that Israel until now deemed too dangerous to enter for fear of endangering the lives of hostages who might be held there.

There were no indications from Israel about what such a plan would mean for civilians in the Palestinian enclave, whose lives are already blighted by rising starvation after months of an Israeli blockade.

Five more people were reported dead from starvation by Gaza health officials on Wednesday, bringing the total to 193, including 96 children. UN Assistant Secretary General Miroslav Jenca said the plan “would risk catastrophic consequences”.

At least 20 people have been killed after an aid lorry overturned on a crowd of people in central Gaza – as condemnation of starvation caused by Israel's blockade grows.

A protest calling for the release of hostages, in Tel Aviv. Reuters

The plan has been condemned across Israeli society, mainly because of the risks it could pose to hostages. Most of the captives have been released through deals with the militant group Hamas, with military rescue operations proving far more risky. In August last year, six hostages were killed by their captors as Israeli troops closed in. In December 2023, Israeli soldiers killed three hostages, mistaking them for enemy combatants.

The father of hostage Eitan Horn told Israeli Army Radio he wants “the Prime Minister to explain why he wants to kill my son”. The families of captives are opposed to an expanded campaign in Gaza, he added.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid wrote on X on Wednesday that the “direction in which the Cabinet and the Israeli government are heading will lead to all the hostages dying of hunger, beatings and torture”.

Military officials also fear the plan would lead to major losses, public broadcaster Kan reported, with “dozens” of soldiers killed. Israel’s military chief, Lt Gen Eyal Zamir, is widely reported to be against the plan, chiefly because of exhaustion and low army morale.

Humanitarian aid ready to be airdropped over the Gaza Strip. EPA

Reoccupying Gaza in its entirety would need an estimated force of 25,000 to strike into main urban areas, military experts told The National on Wednesday. The city of Deir Al Balah in central Gaza would probably be the first target, requiring considerable aircraft and artillery, they said. The major deployment of ground forces, alongside heavy firepower, would inevitably result in high casualties on all sides, they warned.

Lt Gen Zamir recently withdrew large numbers of soldiers from the strip for a reprieve from combat. An expanded operation would therefore mean Israel would have to draw on reservists, who for months have been buckling under the strain of extended service, with potential major consequences for their careers and personal lives.

Defence Minister Israel Katz appeared to defend Lt Gen Zamir in a post on X on Wednesday, after Yair Netanyahu, the Prime Minister’s son, accused him of trying to organise a “rebellion and attempted military coup”.

Mr Katz said it was the army chief's “right and duty to express his position in the appropriate forums" but that "after decisions are made by the political echelon, the Israeli military will resolutely and professionally implement what is decided".

"Hamas's refusal to release the hostages requires that additional decisions be made regarding the way in which the war's goals should be advanced."

Thomas Harding contributed to this article

THE SCORES Ireland 125 all out (20 overs; Stirling 72, Mustafa 4-18) UAE 125 for 5 (17 overs, Mustafa 39, D’Silva 29, Usman 29) UAE won by five wickets

2018 ICC World Twenty20 Asian Western Sub Regional Qualifier Event info: The tournament in Kuwait this month is the first phase of the qualifying process for sides from Asia for the 2020 World T20 in Australia. The UAE must finish within the top three teams out of the six at the competition to advance to the Asia regional finals. Success at regional finals would mean progression to the World T20 Qualifier. UAE’s fixtures: Fri Apr 20, UAE v Qatar; Sat Apr 21, UAE v Saudi Arabia; Mon Apr 23, UAE v Bahrain; Tue Apr 24, UAE v Maldives; Thu Apr 26, UAE v Kuwait World T20 2020 Qualifying process: Sixteen teams will play at the World T20 in two years’ time.

Australia have already qualified as hosts

Nine places are available to the top nine ranked sides in the ICC’s T20i standings, not including Australia, on Dec 31, 2018.

The final six teams will be decided by a 14-team World T20 Qualifier. World T20 standings: 1 Pakistan; 2 Australia; 3 India; 4 New Zealand; 5 England; 6 South Africa; 7 West Indies; 8 Sri Lanka; 9 Afghanistan; 10 Bangladesh; 11 Scotland; 12 Zimbabwe; 13 UAE; 14 Netherlands; 15 Hong Kong; 16 Papua New Guinea; 17 Oman; 18 Ireland

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

INDIA%20SQUAD %3Cp%3ERohit%20Sharma%20(capt)%2C%20Shubman%20Gill%2C%20Cheteshwar%20Pujara%2C%20Virat%20Kohli%2C%20Ajinkya%20Rahane%2C%20KL%20Rahul%2C%20KS%20Bharat%20(wk)%2C%20Ravichandran%20Ashwin%2C%20Ravindra%20Jadeja%2C%20Axar%20Patel%2C%20Shardul%20Thakur%2C%20Mohammed%20Shami%2C%20Mohammed%20Siraj%2C%20Umesh%20Yadav%2C%20Jaydev%20Unadkat%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Ten10 Cricket League Venue and schedule Sharjah Cricket Stadium, December 14 to 17 Teams Maratha Arabians Leading player: Virender Sehwag; Top picks: Mohammed Amir, Imad Wasim; UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Zahoor Khan Bengal Lions Leading player: Sarfraz Ahmed; Top picks: Sunil Narine, Mustafizur Rahman; UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Rameez Shahzad Kerala Kings Leading player: Eoin Morgan; Top picks: Kieron Pollard, Sohail Tanvir; UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Imran Haider Pakhtoons Leading player: Shahid Afridi; Top picks: Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal; UAE players: Amjad Javed, Saqlain Haider Punjabi Legends Leading player: Shoaib Malik; Top picks: Hasan Ali, Chris Jordan; UAE players: Ghulam Shabber, Shareef Asadullah Team Sri Lanka Cricket Will be made up of Colombo players who won island’s domestic limited-overs competition

How much do leading UAE’s UK curriculum schools charge for Year 6? Nord Anglia International School (Dubai) – Dh85,032 Kings School Al Barsha (Dubai) – Dh71,905 Brighton College Abu Dhabi - Dh68,560 Jumeirah English Speaking School (Dubai) – Dh59,728 Gems Wellington International School – Dubai Branch – Dh58,488 The British School Al Khubairat (Abu Dhabi) - Dh54,170 Dubai English Speaking School – Dh51,269 *Annual tuition fees covering the 2024/2025 academic year

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

What are the influencer academy modules? Mastery of audio-visual content creation. Cinematography, shots and movement. All aspects of post-production. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement. Tourism industry knowledge. Professional ethics.

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

The%20Roundup%20%3A%20No%20Way%20Out %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Lee%20Sang-yong%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Don%20Lee%2C%20Lee%20Jun-hyuk%2C%20Munetaka%20Aoki%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

57%20Seconds %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rusty%20Cundieff%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJosh%20Hutcherson%2C%20Morgan%20Freeman%2C%20Greg%20Germann%2C%20Lovie%20Simone%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

WHEN TO GO: September to November or March to May; this is when visitors are most likely to see what they’ve come for. WHERE TO STAY: Meghauli Serai, A Taj Safari - Chitwan National Park resort (tajhotels.com) is a one-hour drive from Bharatpur Airport with stays costing from Dh1,396 per night, including taxes and breakfast. Return airport transfers cost from Dh661. HOW TO GET THERE: Etihad Airways regularly flies from Abu Dhabi to Kathmandu from around Dh1,500 per person return, including taxes. Buddha Air (buddhaair.com) and Yeti Airlines (yetiairlines.com) fly from Kathmandu to Bharatpur several times a day from about Dh660 return and the flight takes just 20 minutes. Driving is possible but the roads are hilly which means it will take you five or six hours to travel 148 kilometres.

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlmouneer%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dr%20Noha%20Khater%20and%20Rania%20Kadry%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEgypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E120%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBootstrapped%2C%20with%20support%20from%20Insead%20and%20Egyptian%20government%2C%20seed%20round%20of%20%3Cbr%3E%243.6%20million%20led%20by%20Global%20Ventures%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A