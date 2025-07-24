'Women's day' at Gaza food bank brings tear gas, chaos and despair

What was meant to be a day of relief turned into another dark chapter in Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.

On Thursday, the US and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) declared aid distribution exclusively open to women in a neighbourhood of southern Rafah, a gesture supposedly to offer dignity, security and priority to women in desperate need. Instead, chaos erupted. Women seeking food across Gaza on Thursday were met not with food and water, but with violence, humiliation, and, in one case, death.

According to Gaza’s Civil Defence, 45-year-old Khadija Mohammed Abu Anza was shot and killed by Israeli forces near a different collection point in the Al Shakoush area. She had been on her way to collect aid, like so many others.

Her death has sent shockwaves across the community, not only for the loss of life, but for what it symbolises: the growing dangers women face while trying to survive during Israel's war in the strip.

Um Mohammed Al Shaer, a mother of nine, left Khan Younis with hope, and returned to her tent in Al Mawasi empty-handed. “We were waiting for instructions. Sometimes they told us to wait, other times to leave. In the end, I left with nothing,” she told The National.

She described scenes of panic and confusion: “They sprayed pepper spray at us. The distribution is not organised. Some got aid, most didn’t. They said it was a day for women, that encouraged me to come. But if I had known this would happen, I never would have come.”

The GHF says it has delivered about 90 million meals to Gazans in two months and denied claims of widespread killings near its sites. Israel meanwhile says supplies are “standing idle” at border crossings and blames Hamas and the UN for stalling their delivery.

Palestinians travel on a cart to seek food from the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Reuters

Violence and desperation

Raghed Abu Oda, 22, left her tent at 5am and walked more than 4km. Her husband and brother are both held in Israeli prisons. Inside her family’s tent, 15 people are crammed together.

“Hunger forced me to come here,” she told The National. “We are drinking water with salt. My son eats sand because we have no food. I can't afford flour. I came hoping for help.”

But she found no aid, only tear gas, sound bombs, and violence. “They treated us with violence. They humiliated us and filmed us. Do they want to show a false image to the world?” She watched a pregnant woman collapse after being beaten. “Only 2 per cent received aid,” Raghed said bitterly. “I will not come again.”

Sabreen Barbakh, from Rafah, arrived at around 6am with her mother. She managed to grab only a few cooking oil bottles that had spilt on the ground. “They fired at us. They tried to organise the crowd at first, but when that failed, they began firing sound bombs,” she said.

Um Haytham Al Bayook, 50, was knocked to the ground during the chaos. “The children sleep while hungry, this forces us to come, hoping to grab anything” she told The National. “They fired into the air to scare us. Women began pushing each other. I was knocked to the ground. Look at how people are being humiliated.”

Images of starving children have heightened global fears about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Reuters

Thursday’s event was announced as a gesture of compassion, a promise of order and care in a place where both have become rare commodities. But instead, it laid bare the deep flaws in aid co-ordination, the overwhelming desperation of Gaza’s displaced families, and the cruel reality that no place, not even an aid line for women, is truly safe.

“What should I cook for my children now? We go to sleep hungry,” Um Mohammed Al Shaer said. In a place suffocated by siege and war, even the hope of a single box of food has become a matter of life, death and dignity.

“This is my first time coming. My father came before, and he was shot in the head, we need this war to end and we need our humiliation to end as well,” Raghed said.

Manchester City (0) v Liverpool (3) Uefa Champions League, quarter-final, second leg Where: Etihad Stadium

When: Tuesday, 10.45pm

Live on beIN Sports HD

Business Insights As per the document, there are six filing options, including choosing to report on a realisation basis and transitional rules for pre-tax period gains or losses.

SMEs with revenue below Dh3 million per annum can opt for transitional relief until 2026, treating them as having no taxable income.

Larger entities have specific provisions for asset and liability movements, business restructuring, and handling foreign permanent establishments.

'The Batman' Stars:Robert Pattinson Director:Matt Reeves Rating: 5/5

JOKE'S%20ON%20YOU %3Cp%3EGoogle%20wasn't%20new%20to%20busting%20out%20April%20Fool's%20jokes%3A%20before%20the%20Gmail%20%22prank%22%2C%20it%20tricked%20users%20with%20%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Farchive.google%2Fmentalplex%2F%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%3Emind-reading%20MentalPlex%20responses%3C%2Fa%3E%20and%20said%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Farchive.google%2Fpigeonrank%2F%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%3E%20well-fed%20pigeons%20were%20running%20its%20search%20engine%20operations%3C%2Fa%3E%20.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIn%20subsequent%20years%2C%20they%20announced%20home%20internet%20services%20through%20your%20toilet%20with%20its%20%22%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Farchive.google%2Ftisp%2Finstall.html%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%3Epatented%20GFlush%20system%3C%2Fa%3E%22%2C%20made%20us%20believe%20the%20Moon's%20surface%20was%20made%20of%20cheese%20and%20unveiled%20a%20dating%20service%20in%20which%20they%20called%20founders%20Sergey%20Brin%20and%20Larry%20Page%20%22%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Farchive.google%2Fromance%2Fpress.html%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%3EStanford%20PhD%20wannabes%3C%2Fa%3E%20%22.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EBut%20Gmail%20was%20all%20too%20real%2C%20purportedly%20inspired%20by%20one%20%E2%80%93%20a%20single%20%E2%80%93%20Google%20user%20complaining%20about%20the%20%22poor%20quality%20of%20existing%20email%20services%22%20and%20born%20%22%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fgooglepress.blogspot.com%2F2004%2F04%2Fgoogle-gets-message-launches-gmail.html%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%3Emillions%20of%20M%26amp%3BMs%20later%3C%2Fa%3E%22.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

The Byblos iftar in numbers 29 or 30 days – the number of iftar services held during the holy month 50 staff members required to prepare an iftar 200 to 350 the number of people served iftar nightly 160 litres of the traditional Ramadan drink, jalab, is served in total 500 litres of soup is served during the holy month 200 kilograms of meat is used for various dishes 350 kilograms of onion is used in dishes 5 minutes – the average time that staff have to eat



Race card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m

5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m

6pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round-1 Listed (PA) Dh230,000 (T) 1,600m

6.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,400m

7pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,200m

7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 (T) 2,400m

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un shake hands ahead of one-on-one discussion

US and North Korean teams sit down for bilateral summit

Kim: “I believe this is a good prelude for peace."

Trump: “We will solve it, we will be successful.” All times UTC 4

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

Sour%20Grapes %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAuthor%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EZakaria%20Tamer%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESyracuse%20University%20Press%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPages%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E176%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

German plea Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the German parliament that. Russia had erected a new wall across Europe. "It's not a Berlin Wall -- it is a Wall in central Europe between freedom and bondage and this Wall is growing bigger with every bomb" dropped on Ukraine, Zelenskyy told MPs. Mr Zelenskyy was applauded by MPs in the Bundestag as he addressed Chancellor Olaf Scholz directly. "Dear Mr Scholz, tear down this Wall," he said, evoking US President Ronald Reagan's 1987 appeal to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate.

The specs Engine: 2-litre or 3-litre 4Motion all-wheel-drive Power: 250Nm (2-litre); 340 (3-litre) Torque: 450Nm Transmission: 8-speed automatic Starting price: From Dh212,000 On sale: Now

The Penguin Starring: Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz Creator: Lauren LeFranc Rating: 4/5