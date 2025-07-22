Iran rules out abandoning nuclear enrichment as talks to begin with European powers

Iran will not abandon its nuclear programme, including uranium enrichment, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said before renewed talks with European powers set to be held in Istanbul on Friday.

The dialogue with Britain, France and Germany – also known as the E3 – will be the first since Tehran's 12-day war with Israel last month, during which the US also carried out strikes against Iran's nuclear sites. US President Donald Trump said the installations had been "obliterated".

But the strikes do not appear to be a long-term setback for Tehran's plans. For now, enrichment has stopped "because, yes, damages are serious and severe", Mr Araghchi told Fox News in an interview aired on Monday.

"We cannot give up enrichment because it is an achievement of our own scientists. And now, more than that, it is a question of national pride," he said. "Our enrichment is so dear to us."

The Foreign Minister confirmed that the damage caused by the US strikes to Iranian infrastructure was "serious" but did not comment on whether any enriched uranium had survived the attacks.

"Our facilities have been damaged – seriously damaged," Mr Araghchi said. "The extent of which is now under evaluation by our atomic energy organisation. But as far as I know, they are seriously damaged," he added.

Mr Trump responded to the comments on his platform Truth Social, saying Washington would carry out strikes again "if necessary".

The 2015 agreement, reached between Iran and UN Security Council permanent members Britain, China, France, Russia and the US, plus Germany, imposed curbs on Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief. Mr Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions.

The E3 countries last met with Iranian representatives in Geneva on June 21 - just one day before the US strikes.

Iran will meet for talks with the Europeans. "Iran holds the European parties responsible for negligence in implementing the agreement," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei ahead of Friday's talks in Istanbul on the deal's future.

Iran will also host a trilateral meeting on Tuesday with Chinese and Russian representatives to discuss the nuclear issue and potential sanctions.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Beijing would "continue to play a constructive role in pushing relevant sides to restart dialogue and negotiations, and reach a solution that takes into account the legitimate concerns of all parties".

European countries have in recent days threatened to activate the deal's "snapback" mechanism, which allows the reimposition of sanctions in the event of non-compliance by Iran.