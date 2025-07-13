Israeli army air strikes on Gaza kill at least 50 Palestinians

Israeli army air strikes on the Gaza Strip on Sunday killed more than 50 Palestinians, including at a market and a water distribution point, as talks for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas stalled.

In one of the attacks, at least 15 people were killed in an Israeli army strike on a popular market in Gaza city's Al Daraj neighbourhood, official news agency Wafa reported.

A surgeon at Al Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital, Dr Ahmed Qandil, was among the dead, medical sources said. Gaza's civil defence said more than 50 people were injured in the attack.

A separate strike killed at least 10 people at a water distribution point in central Gaza, officials said. Al Awda Hospital said it received 10 bodies, including six children, as well as 16 injured people after Israeli warplanes struck the water distribution point north-west of Nuseirat camp. Seven children were among those injured.

Dozens others were killed in separate attacks on Gaza, Wafa said.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has condemned the strike on the water distribution point and other attacks on hungry Palestinians seeking to get food from the aid distribution centres run by the US-baked Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

People inspect the site of an Israeli strike that killed Palestinians, gathered to collect water from a distribution point, in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip July 13, 2025. Reuters

Gaza's Health Ministry said on Sunday that at least 58,026 Palestinians, most of them civilians, have been killed in the 21-month war that was caused by the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023 that killed about 1,200 people and saw the abduction of 251.

Out of 251 people taken hostage that day, 49 are still held in Gaza, including 27 that the Israeli army says are dead.

The war has displaced almost the entire population of more than 2.3 million people, caused a humanitarian crisis and left much of the territory in ruins.

Seven UN agencies warned that a fuel shortage had reached “critical levels”, threatening aid operations, hospital care and already chronic food insecurity.

The Israeli army on Saturday warned Gaza residents against entering the sea area along the enclave, saying security restrictions have been imposed.

“We urge fishermen, swimmers, and divers to refrain from entering the sea. Entering the sea along the strip puts you at risk,” spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on X.

Talks to agree a 60-day ceasefire in the fighting and hostage release were in the balance on Sunday after Israel and Hamas accused each other of trying to block a deal.

Hamas wants the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, but a Palestinian source said Israel had presented plans to maintain troops in more than 40 per cent of the territory.

The source said Israel wanted to force hundreds of thousands of Palestinians into the south of Gaza “in preparation for forcibly displacing them to Egypt or other countries”.

A senior Israeli official said Israel had demonstrated “a willingness to flexibility in the negotiations, while Hamas remains intransigent, clinging to positions that prevent the mediators from advancing an agreement”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he is prepared to enter talks for a more lasting end to hostilities once a temporary truce is agreed, but only if Hamas disarms.

