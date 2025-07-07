Israeli forces detain veteran Palestinian journalist in occupied West Bank raid

Israeli forces detained veteran Palestinian journalist Nasser Laham in the occupied West Bank on Monday, the Ma’an news agency reported.

He was detained overnight in the village of Al Duha, near Bethlehem, in a raid that caused damage to his house, the agency added. Mr Laham is editor-in-chief of Ma’an and also manages the West Bank operation of Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen channel.

He is expected to appear in front of a military court on Thursday, the Wafa news agency reported.

The Israeli military said in a statement on Monday that soldiers "apprehended a wanted individual in Bethlehem. The wanted individual was transferred to the Israel police for further processing".

Mr Laham’s detention is the latest episode in Israel’s crackdown on journalists in the occupied West Bank, which has accelerated since the start of the Gaza war in 2023.

The death of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by an Israeli soldier during a raid in Jenin in 2022 sparked widespread condemnation of Israel's actions in Palestine, as well as calls for journalists to be protected.

Palestinian journalist Ali Al Samoudi visits the site where journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in 2022. AP

Al Quds newspaper reporter Ali Al Samoudi, who has also worked for international outlets including CNN and Reuters, remains in detention after being held by the Israeli military during a raid in the West Bank city. His family and legal team say he is not being given sufficient medication to manage severe health conditions. Israel’s military said he was “identified with the Islamic Jihad” militant group.

Fifty-five Palestinian journalists are being held in Israeli prisons, 49 of whom have been detained since the Gaza war began, Wafa said.

Israel banned Qatari outlet Al Jazeera from operating in the country last year, saying its broadcasts endangered national security. The Palestinian Authority, which governs parts of the West Bank, banned the network in January, but the measure was lifted by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in May.

