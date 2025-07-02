Israeli military 'captures terrorist cell operated by Iran' in southern Syria

The Israeli military said on Wednesday it captured a “terrorist cell operated by Iran” in an operation in southern Syria.

Israeli troops have been stationed in Syria since the fall of the regime of former president Bashar Al Assad in December, where they have established a buffer zone near the border. Syrian authorities have condemned Israel pushing deeper into the country.

Israeli forces “completed a night-time operation to apprehend a terrorist cell operated by Iran in the areas of 'Umm Al Lux' and 'Ain Al Batsali' in southern Syria”, the army said.

The forces “carried out a targeted night-time operation and apprehended several terrorists”, it added. The army said that the forces located weapons, including several firearms and grenades.

There was no comment from Syria or Iran.

The troops “continue to operate and prevent the entrenchment of any terrorist elements in Syria, with the goal of protecting Israeli civilians and the residents of the Golan Heights in particular”, the army said.

Israel launched a bombing campaign in Iran on June 13 that killed top military commanders and scientists linked to its nuclear programme. Tehran responded with ballistic missile attacks on Israeli cities. A ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump came into effect on June 24.

Last month, a small group in southern Syria that once formed part of a Hezbollah network was suspected of carrying out a rocket attack on an Israeli-occupied area in the Golan Heights, sources said at the time.

Syrian authorities had denied Israeli claims that Damascus was responsible.

The two rockets hit an open area and caused no casualties, according to the Israeli military, which responded with air raids on several Syrian military sites.

It was the first such attack on Israel from Syria since rebels led by the Hayat Tahrir Al Sham group toppled Mr Al Assad. President Ahmad Al Shara has sought to consolidate control of the country in the face of sectarian violence, and now faces the challenge of handling the Israeli response to the attack.

A previously unknown group calling itself the Martyr Mohammed Deif Brigades claimed responsibility. Mr Deif was the military chief of Hamas who was killed by Israel last year in its war to eliminate the Palestinian militant group from Gaza.

Israel was initially sceptical about Mr Al Shara's government, but Mr Trump has been pushing for reconciliation.

On Monday, Israel said that it was interested in normalising ties with Syria as well as Lebanon in an expansion of the Abraham Accords, in what would mark a major transformation of the Middle East.

