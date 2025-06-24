Iraq confirms drone attacks on radar systems at military bases

At least two radar systems were attacked by unidentified drones on Tuesday early morning at military bases in Iraq, a government spokesman confirmed, while there was no claim of responsibility for the attacks.

The first drone hit the radar system at Al Taji military base north of Baghdad, the military spokesman for Iraqi Prime Minster, Sabah Al Numan, said. Al Taji base hosted US troops several years ago and was a frequent target of rocket attacks. Another drone attacked the radar system at the Imam Ali airbase in Dhi Qar province in southern Iraq, Mr Al Numan added.

The attacks at these sites caused “significant damages”, he said.

The Iraqi forces “successfully repelled and foiled” other attempts to strike four other sites in different locations by intercepting the drones, Mr Al Numan said.

The strikes came hours after Iran launched an attack on a US military base in Qatar on Monday night, in retaliation for the US attacks on Tehran's nuclear sites. The missile attack on Al Udeid base, the largest US military site in the Middle East, left no casualties or damages.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani ordered an investigation into the attacks by a high-level technical and intelligence committee.

“All targeted sites are military locations fully affiliated with the Iraqi security forces, managed and operated by offices and personnel from our heroic security forces,” Mr Al Numan added.

“The criminal and treacherous acts will not go unpunished,” he added.

In a move to alleviate Iranian concerns, Iraq posted air defence systems in several sensitive areas around the country last week, mainly near the borders with Iran. Iraq has also lodged a formal complaint with the UN Security Council regarding Israel's breach of its airspace after it began attacking Iran 12 days ago.

