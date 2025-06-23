European Parliament President Roberta Metsola hails diplomatic milestone on first UAE visit

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has spoken of a "new chapter of EU-UAE relations" defined by peace and prosperity in an address to the Federal National Council in Abu Dhabi.
Ms Metsola, on the first official visit to the Gulf region by a sitting European Parliament president, called for a diplomatic solution to the regional crisis during the landmark UAE–European meeting hosted by FNC Speaker Saqr Ghobash. "Very few times in living memories has the world felt so unpredictable," Ms Metsola said.
Her visit marks a significant step forward in the growing diplomatic and strategic relations between UAE and European Union, especially as discussions advance on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.
High on the agenda is the 18th regular meeting of parliamentary heads from the Gulf Co-operation Council, with Ms Metsola joining the discussions to explore new opportunities for collaboration between the GCC and the EU.
Having received an official invitation from the FNC, her visit also comes at a pivotal moment in UAE–EU relations and only days after Washington joined Israel in attacking nuclear sites in Iran, as the war in Gaza continues to rage.
Supporting a two-state solution to the Israeli Palestinian conflict, Ms Metsola said on Monday: "We continue to push for a ceasefire and humanitarian aid to reach those who are suffering [in Gaza] ... and the return of hostages."
The first EU-GCC summit, held in Brussels last year, was "a real turning point", Ms Metsola said, concluding her speech with a sense of hope regarding the growing EU-UAE partnership, "which has never mattered more". She added: "The UAE is always looking to the future".
For his part, Mr Ghobash reflected on the deepening partnership between the UAE and Europe in his opening speech.
As part of her broader visit, Ms Metsola is expected to take part in meetings aimed at exchanging expertise and exploring co-ordination across regional and international parliamentary forums.
This follows recent talks at FNC headquarters between Mr Ghobash and Pasquale Tridico, chairman of the European Parliament’s tax subcommittee, which focused on enhancing collaboration and sharing policy insights.
Monday's gathering brought together senior UAE ministers, EU diplomats and senior officials for an open dialogue focused on enhancing parliamentary co-operation and fostering alignment on key regional and global issues.
Company%C2%A0profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOutsized%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2016%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAzeem%20Zainulbhai%2C%20Niclas%20Thelander%2C%20Anurag%20Bhalla%20and%20Johann%20van%20Niekerk%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EIndia%2C%20South%20Africa%2C%20South-East%20Asia%2C%20Mena%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Recruitment%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20raised%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%241%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20staff%20count%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2040%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeed%20and%20angel%20investors%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Company profile
Date started: 2015
Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki
Based: Dubai
Sector: Online grocery delivery
Staff: 200
Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends
COMPANY PROFILE
Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar
Based: Dubai, UAE
Founded: 2014
Number of employees: 36
Sector: Logistics
Raised: $2.5 million
Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE
The specs: Lamborghini Aventador SVJ
Price, base: Dh1,731,672
Engine: 6.5-litre V12
Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic
Power: 770hp @ 8,500rpm
Torque: 720Nm @ 6,750rpm
Fuel economy: 19.6L / 100km
Manchester City (0) v Liverpool (3)
Uefa Champions League, quarter-final, second leg
Where: Etihad Stadium
When: Tuesday, 10.45pm
Live on beIN Sports HD
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Company%20profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHakbah%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENaif%20AbuSaida%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESaudi%20Arabia%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E22%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24200%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Epre-Series%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGlobal%20Ventures%20and%20Aditum%20Investment%20Management%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES
Saturday (UAE kick-off times)
Cologne v Union Berlin (5.30pm)
Fortuna Dusseldorf v Borussia Dortmund (5.30pm)
Hertha Berlin v Eintracht Frankfurt (5.30pm)
Paderborn v Werder Bremen (5.30pm)
Wolfsburg v Freiburg (5.30pm)
Bayern Munich v Borussia Monchengladbach (8.30pm)
Sunday
Mainz v Augsburg (5.30pm)
Schalke v Bayer Leverkusen (8pm)
Specs
Engine: 51.5kW electric motor
Range: 400km
Power: 134bhp
Torque: 175Nm
Price: From Dh98,800
Available: Now
WITHIN%20SAND
%3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Moe%20Alatawi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Ra%E2%80%99ed%20Alshammari%2C%20Adwa%20Fahd%2C%20Muhand%20Alsaleh%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A