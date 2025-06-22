Iran-backed armed group in Iraq vows to attack US targets

A Tehran-backed armed faction in Iraq has said it will enter the war between Israel and Iran, in the first reaction from Iraqi militant groups after the US strikes on Iranian nuclear infrastructure.

President Donald Trump on Saturday said the US military had bombed three nuclear sites in Iran, "completely and totally obliterating" Tehran's enrichment capacity.

It ended days of speculation about whether Washington would become directly involved in Israel's war against Iran. Mr Trump said any retaliation by Iran against the US would be met with overwhelming force.

“America has left us no other option other than the war,” Sheikh Mohammed Al Tamimi, leader of the True Promise Corps, told The National.

“In the coming hours, there will be a response that will heal the hearts with God’s help,” he warned without elaborating. “From now on, American and Israeli interests everywhere are targets for us."

Fears are growing in Iraq over a possible intervention by Iran-backed armed factions, who have threatened Washington's interests in the region if it were to join Israel in its war against Iran.

the True Promise Corps is part of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella for several influential Tehran-allied armed groups in Iraq.

Asked whether this position represents other groups, Mr Al Tamimi said he spoke on behalf of the True Promise Corps only. There has been no reaction from other groups operating under the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

