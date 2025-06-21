Iranians abroad fear for loved ones amid internet blackout back home

It has been a week of dreading and despair for Shirin, a young Iranian woman living in Europe.

She has not heard from her family in Iran for five days, after the government disconnected phone and internet services over cybersecurity threats sparked by the war with Israel.

The many text messages Shirin sends each day go unanswered. Her calls are cut off after one ring and WhatsApp threads remain marked with a disheartening single tick – meaning recent messages have not been delivered.

More than 400 people have been killed and 3,500 injured in Iran since Israel began its attacks on June 13, Iranian state media has reported. In Israel, 24 civilians have been killed by Iranian missile attacks, according to local authorities.

The blackout imposed earlier in the week for the more than 90 million people of Iran has left civilians in the dark about when and where the next Israeli strike might occur. Activists describe the move as a form of psychological warfare in a country all too familiar with state-imposed information controls and internet shutdowns during times of unrest.

“It's like waiting outside an operating room, not knowing anything about how the surgery is going,” said Shirin. “The last thing my dad told me before the shutdown was, 'Don't worry, stay where you are and go on with your life. It's all going to be OK.' But, of course, we're completely panicked.”

She said the last time such an internet shutdown occurred was during the Woman, Life, Freedom protests in 2022. Those were among the most significant political uprisings in Iran's recent history, when millions demanded an end to gender-based discrimination. The protests were met with violent repression by authorities.

Shirin is far from alone. Around the world, Iranians are desperately waiting for any news that their loved ones back home are safe, as deadly missile exchanges between Iran and Israel have escalated since June 13, following strikes Israel claimed were aimed at halting Tehran's nuclear programme.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this week that the change or fall of Iran's leadership was not a goal of Israel's attacks, but could be a result.

Cyber attacks have surged since the conflict began, aimed at Iranian banks and state television networks. On Wednesday, hackers briefly took control of the national TV news channel and broadcast a message calling on people to hold protests, which the network quickly dismissed as an “irrelevant message”.

Prominent internet monitoring organisation NetBlocks said the country had faced significant disruptions since the conflict started. On Saturday, it said internet services partially resumed after a 62-hour, government-imposed shutdown.

These blackouts severely “limit the public's ability to express political viewpoints, communicate freely and follow safety alerts amid continuing conflict with Israel", the group said.

While Iran blocks access to many foreign websites, social media and messaging apps, a wider range of websites could not be reached this week. The slowdown has also reportedly disrupted tools such as virtual private networks (VPNs), which many rely on to access international content.

“This was the worst internet shutdown we’ve ever experienced in Iran,” Amir Rashidi, director of cybersecurity and digital rights at Miaan Group. “Usually, they block access from inside the country to the outside. But in this case, we had no access both ways. We have never had this kind of shutdown before. It meant we had zero visibility into what was happening inside the country.”

He said VPNs were restricted and phone calls from outside Iran were completely blocked, although calls within the country still worked. “There’s been some improvement starting today [June 21],” he added. “But there’s still fear it could come back at any time.”

There is currently a “white-listing” system in place, with only a limited number of websites accessible both inside and outside Iran. “It’s unclear what the exact policy is or how these websites are chosen,” he said.

'Concerning' pattern

Rights organisations have denounced the move to restrict internet access as part of a concerning trend.

“We are deeply worried about the nature and scale of the shutdown, which only adds to the distress of people already grappling with … uncertainty,” Hussein Baoumi, the Middle East and North Africa deputy regional director at Amnesty International, told The National.

“Restricting access to platforms like WhatsApp and other communication tools prevents people from obtaining potentially life-saving information, including warnings about bombings.”

Iranian authorities have cut off internet access at other critical periods in the past. In 2019, Tehran completely shut down access for six days during nationwide protests that reportedly led to the deaths of more than 100 people amid a crackdown by security forces.

“The shutdown also serves to control what can be shared on social media, particularly anything that might challenge the government. We’ve raised concerns about this pattern in the past,” said Mr Baoumi.

Abbas, another Iranian living in Europe, said blackouts occurred every time there was unrest in the country. For him, this reveals the government's true intentions behind the latest restrictions.

“As soon as there are protests, they cut the internet so people can’t communicate, film or share information. They cut it to limit communication with the Iranian diaspora, to block access to information from abroad,” he said. “They cut it because they’re afraid of the people."

The names of the Iranians interviewed by The National have been changed for security reasons

MATCH INFO Manchester City 2 (Mahrez 04', Ake 84') Leicester City 5 (Vardy 37' pen, 54', 58' pen, Maddison 77', Tielemans 88' pen) Man of the match: Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

Illegal%20shipments%20intercepted%20in%20Gulf%20region %3Cp%3EThe%20Royal%20Navy%20raid%20is%20the%20latest%20in%20a%20series%20of%20successful%20interceptions%20of%20drugs%20and%20arms%20in%20the%20Gulf%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMay%2011%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EUS%20coastguard%20recovers%20%2480%20million%20heroin%20haul%20from%20fishing%20vessel%20in%20Gulf%20of%20Oman%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMay%208%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20US%20coastguard%20vessel%20USCGC%20Glen%20Harris%20seizes%20heroin%20and%20meth%20worth%20more%20than%20%2430%20million%20from%20a%20fishing%20boat%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMarch%202%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Anti-tank%20guided%20missiles%20and%20missile%20components%20seized%20by%20HMS%20Lancaster%20from%20a%20small%20boat%20travelling%20from%20Iran%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EOctober%209%2C%202022%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERoyal%20Navy%20frigate%20HMS%20Montrose%20recovers%20drugs%20worth%20%2417.8%20million%20from%20a%20dhow%20in%20Arabian%20Sea%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESeptember%2027%2C%202022%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20US%20Naval%20Forces%20Central%20Command%20reports%20a%20find%20of%202.4%20tonnes%20of%20heroin%20on%20board%20fishing%20boat%20in%20Gulf%20of%20Oman%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Bullet%20Train %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20David%20Leitch%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Brad%20Pitt%2C%20Aaron%20Taylor-Johnson%2C%20Brian%20Tyree%20Henry%2C%20Sandra%20Bullock%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Fixtures and results: Wed, Aug 29: Malaysia bt Hong Kong by 3 wickets

Oman bt Nepal by 7 wickets

UAE bt Singapore by 215 runs Thu, Aug 30: UAE bt Nepal by 78 runs

Hong Kong bt Singapore by 5 wickets

Oman bt Malaysia by 2 wickets Sat, Sep 1: UAE v Hong Kong; Oman v Singapore; Malaysia v Nepal Sun, Sep 2: Hong Kong v Oman; Malaysia v UAE; Nepal v Singapore Tue, Sep 4: Malaysia v Singapore; UAE v Oman; Nepal v Hong Kong Thu, Sep 6: Final

Ferrari %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Michael%20Mann%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Adam%20Driver%2C%20Penelope%20Cruz%2C%20Shailene%20Woodley%2C%20Patrick%20Dempsey%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Recipe: Spirulina Coconut Brothie Ingredients

1 tbsp Spirulina powder

1 banana

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk (full fat preferable)

1 tbsp fresh turmeric or turmeric powder

½ cup fresh spinach leaves

½ cup vegan broth

2 crushed ice cubes (optional)



Method

Blend all the ingredients together on high in a high-speed blender until smooth and creamy.

The specs: 2018 Honda City Price, base: From Dh57,000

Engine: 1.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 118hp @ 6,600rpm

Torque: 146Nm @ 4,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 5.8L / 100km

Small%20Things%20Like%20These %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Tim%20Mielants%3Cbr%3ECast%3A%20Cillian%20Murphy%2C%20Emily%20Watson%2C%20Eileen%20Walsh%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Results 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Dirt) 1,200m; Winner: Major Cinnamon, Fernando Jara, Mujeeb Rahman 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,900m; Winner: Al Mureib, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Remorse, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 8.15pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Meshakel, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Desert Peace, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m; Winner: Sharamm, Ryan Curatlo, Satish Seemar

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

Dubai World Cup Carnival card: 6.30pm: Handicap (Turf) | US$175,000 | 2,410 metres 7.05pm: UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (Dirt) | $100,000 | 1,400m 7.40pm: Handicap (T) | $145,000 | 1,000m 8.15pm: Dubawi Stakes Group 3 (D) | $200,000 | 1,200m 8.50pm: Singspiel Stakes Group 3 (T) | $200,000 | 1,800m 9.25pm: Handicap (T) | $175,000 | 1,400m

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

Israel Palestine on Swedish TV 1958-1989 Director: Goran Hugo Olsson Rating: 5/5

Dubai Bling season three Cast: Loujain Adada, Zeina Khoury, Farhana Bodi, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Mona Kattan, and couples Safa & Fahad Siddiqui and DJ Bliss & Danya Mohammed Rating: 1/5

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

A State of Passion Directors: Carol Mansour and Muna Khalidi Stars: Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah Rating: 4/5

Fixture and table UAE finals day: Friday, April 13 at Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City 3pm, UAE Conference: Dubai Tigers v Sharjah Wanderers

6.30pm, UAE Premiership: Dubai Exiles v Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership – final standings Dubai Exiles Abu Dhabi Harlequins Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Hurricanes Dubai Sports City Eagles Abu Dhabi Saracens

PRISCILLA %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Sofia%20Coppola%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Cailee%20Spaeny%2C%20Jacob%20Elordi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Dengue%20fever%20symptoms %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EHigh%20fever%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EIntense%20pain%20behind%20your%20eyes%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESevere%20headache%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ENausea%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EVomiting%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESwollen%20glands%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ERash%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIf%20symptoms%20occur%2C%20they%20usually%20last%20for%20two-seven%20days%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

HOW TO WATCH Facebook: TheNationalNews Twitter: @thenationalnews Instagram: @thenationalnews.com TikTok: @thenationalnews

'THE WORST THING YOU CAN EAT' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

2018 ICC World Twenty20 Asian Western Sub Regional Qualifier Event info: The tournament in Kuwait is the first phase of the qualifying process for sides from Asia for the 2020 World T20 in Australia. The UAE must finish within the top three teams out of the six at the competition to advance to the Asia regional finals. Success at regional finals would mean progression to the World T20 Qualifier. Teams: UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Maldives, Qatar Friday fixtures: 9.30am (UAE time) - Kuwait v Maldives, Qatar v UAE; 3pm - Saudi Arabia v Bahrain

'Cheb%20Khaled' %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EArtist%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKhaled%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELabel%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBelieve%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Results: CSIL 2-star 145cm One Round with Jump-Off 1. Alice Debany Clero (USA) on Amareusa S 38.83 seconds 2. Anikka Sande (NOR) For Cash 2 39.09 3. Georgia Tame (GBR) Cash Up 39.42 4. Nadia Taryam (UAE) Askaria 3 39.63 5. Miriam Schneider (GER) Fidelius G 47.74

RESULTS 5pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000, 2,400m

Winner: Recordman, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer) 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000, 2,200m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Taraha, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Abu Dhabi Fillies Classic Prestige (PA) Dh110,000, 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dhafra, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Colts Classic Prestige (PA) Dh110,000, 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Maqam, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh85,000, 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Momtaz, Fernando Jara, Musabah Al Muhairi 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000, 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Optimizm, Patrick Cosgrave, Abdallah Al Hammadi

Results 4.30pm Jebel Jais – Maiden (PA) Dh60,000 (Turf) 1,000m; Winner: MM Al Balqaa, Bernardo Pinheiro (jockey), Qaiss Aboud (trainer) 5pm: Jabel Faya – Maiden (PA) Dh60,000 (T) 1,000m; Winner: AF Rasam, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 5.30pm: Al Wathba Stallions Cup – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: AF Mukhrej, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 6pm: The President’s Cup Prep – Conditions (PA) Dh100,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Mujeeb, Richard Mullen, Salem Al Ketbi 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club – Prestige (PA) Dh125,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Antonio Fresu, Abubakar Daud 7pm: Al Ruwais – Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: Ashton Tourettes, Pat Dobbs, Ibrahim Aseel 7.30pm: Jebel Hafeet – Maiden (TB) Dh80,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Nibraas, Richard Mullen, Nicholas Bachalard

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90 2') Barcelona 0

MEDIEVIL%20(1998) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20SCE%20Studio%20Cambridge%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sony%20Computer%20Entertainment%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PlayStation%2C%20PlayStation%204%20and%205%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A