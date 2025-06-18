Inside Israel’s most extensive strikes yet on Iran

New satellite imagery has revealed the scale of destruction from Israel’s latest wave of air strikes on Iran, with some of the country’s most sensitive nuclear and missile factories hit. Our analysis shows that at least two of Iran’s five key nuclear sites suffered significant damage, raising concerns about the potential risk of contamination.

So, what exactly was struck, and is there a risk of a nuclear leak?

Since the attacks directly on nuclear energy sites, UN watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency has warned of a risk of radiological or chemical contamination due to the attacks.

However, radiation levels outside the factories currently remain within normal limits, and no leak has been detected.

Although the strikes primarily focused on military and nuclear infrastructure, the civilian toll is rising. Iran’s Health Ministry has confirmed that at least 224 people have been killed and more than 1,200 injured in the wave of Israeli attacks, figures that underline the human cost beyond military or energy targets.

Natanz nuclear enrichment plant

One of the most heavily struck sites was Natanz, a factory at the heart of Iran’s uranium enrichment programme. Satellite images captured on June 14 show damage to at least five structures at the complex, where thousands of centrifuges are housed. These centrifuges are used to enrich uranium, a key material for civilian nuclear energy but also a potential pathway to developing nuclear weapons.

Before and after images show at least five damaged structures. Satellite footage from June 14 reveals direct hits to areas previously containing advanced centrifuges. Plumes of black smoke seen in social media videos on June 13 corroborate the timing and severity of the strike.

Social media footage showing black smoke coming from the Natanz nuclear enrichment complex in Isfahan province, Iran

Over the past three years, Natanz has been the site where Iran has produced most of its enriched uranium stockpile, including quantities enriched to near weapons-grade levels. This has brought the country significantly closer to the technical threshold required to build a nuclear weapon, according to western intelligence assessments.

The IAEA has since confirmed “direct impacts” on underground enrichment halls is a significant development. Although radiation levels remain normal, UN inspectors have raised concerns about potential chemical or radiological contamination within the complex.

Social media footage purports to show an explosion and smoke plumes from the Natanz nuclear enrichment complex in Isfahan, Iran. AP / IRIB

North Tabriz military site

The Tabriz complex in north-western Iran is believed to be the country’s second-largest major missile base with underground silos. Its location suggests that parts of eastern and central Europe could be within range of missiles launched from the site. According to the Nuclear Threat Initiative, the base appears to house mobile launchers for Shahab-1, Shahab-2 and possibly Shahab-3 ballistic missiles. Also believed to be present are two reinforced silos, thought to contain Shahab-2 or Shahab-3 missiles. The surrounding mountainous terrain and hardened structures are designed to protect the missiles in the event of an attack. Israeli sources estimate the launch area covers about 50,000 square kilometres.

The nearby Tabriz International Airport was also struck by Israel, with images showing significant damage to runways.

Kermanshah: IRGC tunnel complex hit

Another set of newly published satellite images shows extensive damage to another missile base run by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps near the western province of Kermanshah. A close-up from the base shows damage to the entrance, believed to lead to an underground missiles storage centre.

A close-up view of damaged tunnel entrances at Kermanshah, western Iran. Photo: Planet Labs PBC

The full impact on Iran's military is yet to be determined, but the latest images strongly suggest that Israel's strikes have been successful in hindering at least part of Tehran's missile capability.

Storage warehouse

Not all targets are known military sites or nuclear factories. Social media footage geolocated by The National shows a huge explosion at a named warehouse located north of Shahin Shahr in Isfahan.

Social media footage posted on June 17 shows an explosion at a warehouse north of Shahin Shahr in Isfahan

The warehouse north of Shahin Shahr, Isfahan

Centrifuges the target

The IAEA has confirmed Israel hit the Natanz's underground centrifuge halls and two other centrifuge production factories.

But what is the significance, and why are centrifuges an essential component of nuclear energy?

On June 9, the Institute for Science and International Security published a study summarising information in the IAEA's quarterly report.

The document stated that as of May 17, Iran had more than 14,500 advanced centrifuges installed at the Natanz and Fordow fuel enrichment plants. It said Iran was undertaking “the near-final step” of breaking out from the restrictions of the 2015 nuclear agreement, converting its 20 per cent stock of enriched uranium into 60 per cent enriched uranium at a greatly expanded rate.

Although Israel appears to have successfully degraded Iran’s ability to rapidly scale up a nuclear breakout or missile use in the short term, such losses do not appear irrecoverable. Iran has demonstrated resilience and redundancy over the decades across its nuclear infrastructure, often dispersing key assets and maintaining deep underground factories specifically to survive such attacks.

The IAEA has called for calm and access to inspect affected sites. For now, satellite imagery remains one of the few reliable ways to track the scale and precision of these strikes. The picture that’s emerging is clear: Israel has delivered a major tactical blow to Iran’s infrastructure, but the long-term consequences, both strategic and environmental, are not yet known.

MATCH INFO Azerbaijan 0 Wales 2 (Moore 10', Wilson 34')

ELIO Starring: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett Directors: Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina Rating: 4/5

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Healthy tips to remember Here, Dr Mohamed El Abiary, paediatric consultant at Al Zahra Hospital Dubai, shares some advice for parents whose children are fasting during the holy month of Ramadan: Gradual fasting and golden points - For children under the age of 10, follow a step-by-step approach to fasting and don't push them beyond their limits. Start with a few hours fasting a day and increase it to a half fast and full fast when the child is ready. Every individual's ability varies as per the age and personal readiness. You could introduce a points system that awards the child and offers them encouragement when they make progress with the amount of hours they fast Why fast? - Explain to your child why they are fasting. By shedding light on the importance of abstaining from food and drink, children may feel more encouraged to give it there all during the observance period. It is also a good opportunity to teach children about controlling urges, doing good for others and instilling healthy food habits Sleep and suhoor - A child needs adequate sleep every night - at least eight hours. Make sure to set a routine early bedtime so he/she has sufficient time to wake up for suhoor, which is an essential meal at the beginning of the day Good diet - Nutritious food is crucial to ensuring a healthy Ramadan for children. They must refrain from eating too much junk food as well as canned goods and snacks and drinks high in sugar. Foods that are rich in nutrients, vitamins and proteins, like fruits, fresh meats and vegetables, make for a good balanced diet

Royal Birkdale Golf Course Location: Southport, Merseyside, England Established: 1889 Type: Private Total holes: 18

RESULT Wolves 1 (Traore 67') Tottenham 2 (Moura 8', Vertonghen 90 1') Man of the Match: Adama Traore (Wolves)

Under 19 World Cup Group A: India, Japan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka Group B: Australia, England, Nigeria, West Indies Group C: Bangladesh, Pakistan, Scotland, Zimbabwe Group D: Afghanistan, Canada, South Africa, UAE UAE fixtures Saturday, January 18, v Canada Wednesday, January 22, v Afghanistan Saturday, January 25, v South Africa

The chef's advice Troy Payne, head chef at Abu Dhabi’s newest healthy eatery Sanderson’s in Al Seef Resort & Spa, says singles need to change their mindset about how they approach the supermarket. “They feel like they can’t buy one cucumber,” he says. “But I can walk into a shop – I feed two people at home – and I’ll walk into a shop and I buy one cucumber, I’ll buy one onion.” Mr Payne asks for the sticker to be placed directly on each item, rather than face the temptation of filling one of the two-kilogram capacity plastic bags on offer. The chef also advises singletons not get too hung up on “organic”, particularly high-priced varieties that have been flown in from far-flung locales. Local produce is often grown sustainably, and far cheaper, he says.

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20SAMSUNG%20GALAXY%20Z%20FLIP5 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Main%20%E2%80%93%206.7%22%20FHD%2B%20Dynamic%20Amoled%202X%2C%202640%20x%201080%2C%2022%3A9%2C%20425ppi%2C%20HDR10%2B%2C%20up%20to%20120Hz%3B%20cover%20%E2%80%93%203%2F4%22%20Super%20Amoled%2C%20720%20x%20748%2C%20306ppi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Qualcomm%20Snapdragon%208%20Gen%202%2C%204nm%2C%20octa-core%3B%20Adreno%20740%20GPU%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECapacity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Android%2013%2C%20One%20UI%205.1.1%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%2012MP%20ultra-wide%20(f%2F2.2)%20%2B%2012MP%20wide%20(f%2F1.8)%2C%20OIS%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204K%4030%2F60fps%2C%20full-HD%4060%2F240fps%2C%20HD%40960fps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2010MP%20(f%2F2.2)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203700mAh%2C%2025W%20fast%20charging%2C%2015W%20wireless%2C%204.5W%20reverse%20wireless%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205G%3B%20Wi-Fi%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%2C%20NFC%20(Samsung%20Pay)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20USB-C%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECards%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nano-SIM%20%2B%20eSIM%3B%20no%20microSD%20slot%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cream%2C%20graphite%2C%20lavender%2C%20mint%3B%20Samsung.com%20exclusives%20%E2%80%93%20blue%2C%20grey%2C%20green%2C%20yellow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Flip%204%2C%20USB-C-to-USB-C%20cable%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dh3%2C899%20%2F%20Dh4%2C349%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

UAE Falcons Carly Lewis (captain), Emily Fensome, Kelly Loy, Isabel Affley, Jessica Cronin, Jemma Eley, Jenna Guy, Kate Lewis, Megan Polley, Charlie Preston, Becki Quigley and Sophie Siffre. Deb Jones and Lucia Sdao – coach and assistant coach.

Specs%3A%202024%20McLaren%20Artura%20Spider %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.0-litre%20twin-turbo%20V6%20and%20electric%20motor%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMax%20power%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20700hp%20at%207%2C500rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMax%20torque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20720Nm%20at%202%2C250rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Eight-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E0-100km%2Fh%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.0sec%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETop%20speed%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E330kph%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh1.14%20million%20(%24311%2C000)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A