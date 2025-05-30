Amy Pope, director general of the International Organisation for Migration, talks to the media at the UN's European headquarters in Geneva after assuming the post in October 2023. EPA
Amy Pope, director general of the International Organisation for Migration, talks to the media at the UN's European headquarters in Geneva after assuming the post in October 2023. EPA
Amy Pope, director general of the International Organisation for Migration, talks to the media at the UN's European headquarters in Geneva after assuming the post in October 2023. EPA
Amy Pope, director general of the International Organisation for Migration, talks to the media at the UN's European headquarters in Geneva after assuming the post in October 2023. EPA

News

MENA

UN migration chief calls for access to Gazans, who have 'nowhere else to turn'

Tents and hygiene and cooking kits stuck in Jordan warehouses, IOM head tells The National

Lizzie Porter
Lizzie Porter
Astana

May 30, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) is seeking access to assist people in Gaza, where the scale of displacement is “enormous” and “people have nowhere else to turn”, the head of the UN agency told The National.

The IOM has 40,000 tents, hygiene kits and cooking kits waiting in warehouses in Jordan that have been unable to enter the Palestinian enclave since a ceasefire broke down in March, its Director General Amy Pope said.

“We have things that that will just give the most basic of life-saving support to people, but we can't get it in,” Ms Pope said in a wide-ranging interview with The National following the Astana International Forum in the capital of Kazakhstan. “So that's what we're asking for ... access to the communities who are in need.”

Ninety per cent of Gaza’s population, around 1.9 million people, have been displaced, according to the IOM. More than half of them children, and many have been displaced several times.

Palestinians sit on rubble at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, in Jabalia, northern Gaza, on Thursday. Reuters
Palestinians sit on rubble at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, in Jabalia, northern Gaza, on Thursday. Reuters

A US-backed body, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, has been tasked with carrying out aid distribution without a halt to the fighting, but the UN has rejected participating in the scheme.

Israel says the foundation is a way of providing aid without it falling into the hands of Hamas, whom Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government accuses of looting food supplies.

It has been shunned by UN agencies and humanitarian organisations, who say the operation puts civilian lives in danger and could cause further mass displacement.

A former adviser to US Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, Ms Pope said she saw very few buildings that remained standing when she visited Gaza in February during a ceasefire. At that time, residents’ number one concern was lack of safe shelter, she said.

“I met people who had effectively nowhere else to turn,” she said. Since the ceasefire ended, “our ability to get anything in to support shelter has been nonexistent, and so we know that that the suffering has only increased enormously.”

The death toll in Gaza stands at more than 54,000, including more than 4,000 who were killed since Israel resumed military operations on March 18, according to the territory's health ministry. The strip’s entire population is at risk of famine, the UN’s Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Friday.

Mr Netanyahu said last week that Israel would control the whole of the Gaza Strip at the end of its continuing military offensive. The renewed assault has prompted condemnation and pledges to review trade ties from some of Israel’s closest allies, including the UK and EU.

Israel's right-wing Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has said the army “aims to occupy and cleanse areas in Gaza”, raising fears of forced displacement, widely considered a violation of international law.

“We cannot be a part of forced displacement, and obviously we urge all countries to abide by international law, which forbids forced displacement,” Ms Pope said.

Israel's military says it is ordering people to leave locations in Gaza for their own safety, although it has also attacked designated “safe zones”. Its eviction orders, in the form of leaflets, phone calls and text messages, also come with inadequate notice, according to humanitarian organisations.

Gazans’ right to return to their homes is paramount, Ms Pope said. “What’s critical is enable people to get out of harm's way, enable people to go back home. They shouldn't have to choose.”

Global need for safe migration routes

Beyond Gaza, Ms Pope wants people to look beyond the UN to shape responses to migration, as attitudes towards the issue harden in many parts of the world.

“I don't always think the UN is the best advocate for better policy," she said. “We're looking to the private sector, who tell us all the time that they need sustainable workforces.”

Without addressing the key drivers of migration, including climate change, conflict and a paucity of opportunities, tough border controls will not work, said Ms Pope, who was elected to her role in 2023 and is the first woman to lead the IOM.

“We know that as much as a government is investing in controlling borders, unless it invests in addressing why people are moving in the first place, it's always going to have a gap between policy and outcome,” she said.

In Kazakhstan, the government has the opposite attitude of many western nations, where safe and legal paths to migration have shut down.

As well as workers from other central Asian countries like Uzbekistan, the resource-rich middle power is attracting migrants from South Asian countries including India, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

“There is a strong interest from the government in promoting safe and regular migration,” Ms Pope said.

The IOM is encouraging all governments to seriously consider provision of safe and legal routes for migrants, who can fill labour shortages and improve diversity.

“It's difficult in the political climate,” Ms Pope said. “But from a strategic and economic development point of view, it makes a lot of sense.”

Kanguva
Director: Siva
Stars: Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley
Rating: 2/5
 
Tomorrow 2021
More coverage from the Future Forum
Our commentary on Brexit
It Was Just an Accident

Director: Jafar Panahi

Stars: Vahid Mobasseri, Mariam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi, Hadis Pakbaten, Majid Panahi, Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr

Rating: 4/5

Towering concerns
Six large-scale objects on show
  • Concrete wall and windows from the now demolished Robin Hood Gardens housing estate in Poplar
  • The 17th Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India
  • A stagecloth for The Ballet Russes that is 10m high – the largest Picasso in the world
  • Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1930s Kaufmann Office
  • A full-scale Frankfurt Kitchen designed by Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky, which transformed kitchen design in the 20th century
  • Torrijos Palace dome
The national orchestra
BACK%20TO%20ALEXANDRIA
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETamer%20Ruggli%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENadine%20Labaki%2C%20Fanny%20Ardant%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Infobox

Western Region Asia Cup Qualifier, Al Amerat, Oman

The two finalists advance to the next stage of qualifying, in Malaysia in August

Results

UAE beat Iran by 10 wickets

Kuwait beat Saudi Arabia by eight wickets

Oman beat Bahrain by nine wickets

Qatar beat Maldives by 106 runs

Monday fixtures

UAE v Kuwait, Iran v Saudi Arabia, Oman v Qatar, Maldives v Bahrain

While you're here
Dengue%20fever%20symptoms
%3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EHigh%20fever%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EIntense%20pain%20behind%20your%20eyes%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESevere%20headache%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ENausea%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EVomiting%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESwollen%20glands%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ERash%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIf%20symptoms%20occur%2C%20they%20usually%20last%20for%20two-seven%20days%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More on Quran memorisation:
Fast%20X
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Louis%20Leterrier%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Vin%20Diesel%2C%20Michelle%20Rodriguez%2C%20Jason%20Statham%2C%20Tyrese%20Gibson%2C%20Ludacris%2C%20Jason%20Momoa%2C%20John%20Cena%2C%20Jordana%20Brewster%2C%20Nathalie%20Emmanuel%2C%20Sung%20Kang%2C%20Brie%20Larson%2C%20Helen%20Mirren%20and%20Charlize%20Theron%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE
  • Flexible work arrangements
  • Pension support
  • Mental well-being assistance
  • Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening
  • Financial well-being incentives 

GOLF’S RAHMBO

- 5 wins in 22 months as pro
- Three wins in past 10 starts
- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s
- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)
- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

While you're here
UK-EU trade at a glance

EU fishing vessels guaranteed access to UK waters for 12 years

Co-operation on security initiatives and procurement of defence products

Youth experience scheme to work, study or volunteer in UK and EU countries

Smoother border management with use of e-gates

Cutting red tape on import and export of food

SPECS
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4-litre%20flat-six%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E525hp%20(GT3)%2C%20500hp%20(GT4)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E465Nm%20(GT3)%2C%20450Nm%20(GT4)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven-speed%20automatic%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh944%2C000%20(GT3)%2C%20Dh581%2C700%20(GT4)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
bundesliga results

Mainz 0 Augsburg 1 (Niederlechner 1')

Schalke 1 (Caligiuri pen 51') Bayer Leverkusen 1 (Miranda og 81')

While you're here

Fire and Fury
By Michael Wolff,
Henry Holt

While you're here
Real estate tokenisation project

Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month.

The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said.

Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.

Updated: May 30, 2025, 4:46 PM`
GazaMigrantsUN

UN migration chief calls for access to Gazans, who have 'nowhere else to turn'

ISIS claims first attack on Syrian government since fall of Assad regime

UN mission in Iraq closes Mosul office as it winds down operations

Israel escalates Gaza attacks after 'accepting' US ceasefire plan

Eid Al Adha 2025 holidays announced for UAE public sector employees

Cartoon for May 30, 2025

Eid Al Adha 2025 holiday announced for private sector

Dubai Police arrest gang of 41 living in hotel on suspicion of begging

Palestine's UN envoy breaks down during UN Security Council meeting

Palestine's UN envoy breaks down during UN Security Council meeting

Eneron Magnus: Abu Dhabi police's new autonomous vehicle with a cell inside

Eneron Magnus: Abu Dhabi police's new autonomous vehicle with a cell inside

Sanaa airport runway in flames after Israeli strike

Sanaa airport runway in flames after Israeli strike

Piers Morgan demands Israel 'let the journalists into Gaza'

Piers Morgan demands Israel 'let the journalists into Gaza'