News

MENA

Hopes rising that Israel and Hamas will accept 60-day Gaza truce

The US plan includes release of 10 hostages and remains of 20 others, resumption of aid flows and talks on permanent ceasefire, sources say

Hamza Hendawi
Cairo

May 29, 2025

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

There is realistic hope that Israel and Hamas will accept a new Gaza ceasefire plan presented by US envoy Steve Witkoff that provides for a 60-day truce and the staggered release of 10 hostages, sources told The National on Thursday.

They said the “framework agreement” also provides for Hamas to release of the remains of around 20 hostages who died in captivity in Gaza, and for Israel to allow a substantial flow of humanitarian aid into the devastated territory that the UN and its affiliated agencies will distribute.

The draft agreement was hammered out after days of negotiations in Qatar involving negotiators from Israel and Hamas and mediators from the United States, Egypt and Qatar. If both Israel and Hamas agree to the plan, US President Donald Trump is likely to make the announcement in Washington, the sources said.

“We may have an announcement within the next 48 hours or sooner,” said one source. However, mediators have had high hopes in the past that a deal was within reach, only for negotiations to collapse in the final stretch, he added.

The sources said the agreement also provides for Hamas and Israel to start indirect negotiations on a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a long-term ceasefire as soon as the 60-day truce takes effect.

Israeli media reports said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was due to convene his security cabinet later on Thursday to decide on the latest plan. There has been no word yet from Hamas on the latest plan, but the sources said they were optimistic that the militant group would agree.

Under the agreement, Hamas would release five hostages during the first week of the truce and another five towards the end of the 60 days, they said. The 10 hostages would be freed in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians detained in Israeli jails, but a precise number has yet to be decided.

The resumption of humanitarian aid would involve 1,000 lorries a day, a high number intended to quickly address the widespread hunger and acute shortages of medicines and other essentials among Gaza's 2.3 million residents, said the sources. A distribution plan mapped out by UN experts for its personnel and members of affiliated agencies to jointly put into effect has been handed to Israeli authorities, they added.

Besides a long-term ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the negotiations proposed to take place during the truce will tackle a range of sensitive issues, including the governing of postwar Gaza, the fate of Hamas's weapons and the exile abroad of its senior officials, said the sources.

Hamas has already suggested it would stay away from governing Gaza and any reconstruction effort and has said it is open to laying down and storing its weapons under international supervision, but not surrendering them. It has also signalled that it will agree to some of its senior officials, as well as some from allied groups such as Islamic Jihad, leaving Gaza to live in exile – provided they are not targeted later by Israel.

Now in its 20th month, the Gaza war was sparked by a Hamas attack on southern Israel that killed 1,200 people. Some 250 others were also taken hostage, of whom 57 remain in captivity. Around 20 of those are believed to be still alive, Israel's military says.

The war has left more than 54,200 Palestinians dead and more than twice that number injured, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The conflict has also reduced most of Gaza's built-up areas to rubble and displaced the majority of the enclave's residents.

Updated: May 29, 2025, 3:00 PM
Gaza Israel Hamas US

Hopes rising that Israel and Hamas will accept 60-day Gaza truce

