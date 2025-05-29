Former presidential candidate Ahmed Tantawi in Cairo in October 2023. EPA
Former presidential candidate Ahmed Tantawi in Cairo in October 2023. EPA
Former presidential candidate Ahmed Tantawi in Cairo in October 2023. EPA
Former presidential candidate Ahmed Tantawi in Cairo in October 2023. EPA

News

MENA

Former Egyptian presidential hopeful Ahmed Tantawi released from prison after serving one-year sentence

Vocal critic of President El Sisi was convicted of electoral fraud

The National

May 29, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Former Egyptian presidential hopeful Ahmed Tantawi has been released from prison after serving a one-year sentence for offences related to the 2023 presidential election, his lawyer said.

“Tantawi is now at his home” in the Nile Delta city of Kafr El Sheikh, said the lawyer, Khaled Ali.

Mr Tantawi, a former member of parliament and vocal critic of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, had sought to challenge the incumbent in the 2023 presidential vote. However, he and 22 of his campaign staff were convicted of “circulating unauthorised election materials”.

Rights lawyers said at the time that the charge was part of tactics employed by the authorities to prevent serious challengers from running against Mr El Sisi, who went on to win with a landslide 89.6 per cent of the vote.

Mr Tantawi, 45, had accused authorities of stymying his effort to gather the 25,000 official endorsements required under the law to enter the race. In response, he allowed supporters to fill out “popular endorsement forms” – copies of the official forms – an improvisation that prosecutors later branded electoral fraud.

In the end, Mr Tantawi could not collect the required 25,000 endorsements, managing only 14,000, and he subsequently withdrew his candidature.

The 2023 election gave Mr El Sisi a third, six-year term in office. Under the constitution, the Egyptian leader, who is 70, is now serving his final term.

Mr Tantawi's release from prison on Wednesday night may not be the end of his legal troubles. Last month, he was questioned in connection with two other cases.

Prosecutors accused him of “inciting a terrorist act” and “inciting a public gathering” for allegedly calling for demonstrations against the war in Gaza in October 2023. He has denied the accusations.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025, Thailand

UAE fixtures
May 9, v Malaysia
May 10, v Qatar
May 13, v Malaysia
May 15, v Qatar
May 18 and 19, semi-finals
May 20, final

More on this story
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
While you're here
On Women's Day
Transgender report
Gulf Under 19s final

Dubai College A 50-12 Dubai College B

Electric scooters: some rules to remember
  • Riders must be 14-years-old or over
  • Wear a protective helmet
  • Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)
  • Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians
  • Solo riders only, no passengers allowed
  • Do not drive outside designated lanes
While you're here
Zayed Sustainability Prize
School uniforms report
More from Neighbourhood Watch
MORE ON AFGHANISTAN
While you're here
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
On Women's Day
Main report
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
The%20Crown%20season%205
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EImelda%20Staunton%2C%20Jonathan%20Pryce%2C%20Lesley%20Manville%2C%20Jonny%20Lee%20Miller%2C%20Dominic%20West%2C%20Elizabeth%20Debicki%2C%20Salim%20Daw%20and%20Khalid%20Abdalla%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EWritten%20by%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPeter%20Morgan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%20stars%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Tomorrow 2021

THE SPECS

2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE

Engine: 1.8 litre combined with 16-volt electric motors

Transmission: Automatic with manual shifting mode

Power: 121hp

Torque: 142Nm

Price: Dh95,900

The specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo

Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic

Power: 242bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Price: Dh136,814

The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. 

Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

'Gold'

Director:Anthony Hayes

Stars:Zaf Efron, Anthony Hayes

Rating:3/5

The Indo-Pacific
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
More from this story
UPI facts

More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023
More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE
Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems
Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

More on this story
Zayed Sustainability Prize
The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

Aston martin DBX specs

Engine: 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8

Transmission: nine-speed automatic

Power: 542bhp

Torque: 700Nm

Top speed: 291kph

Price: Dh848,000

On sale: Q2, 2020
 

Countries offering golden visas

UK
Innovator Founder Visa is aimed at those who can demonstrate relevant experience in business and sufficient investment funds to set up and scale up a new business in the UK. It offers permanent residence after three years.

Germany
Investing or establishing a business in Germany offers you a residence permit, which eventually leads to citizenship. The investment must meet an economic need and you have to have lived in Germany for five years to become a citizen.

Italy
The scheme is designed for foreign investors committed to making a significant contribution to the economy. Requires a minimum investment of €250,000 which can rise to €2 million.

Switzerland
Residence Programme offers residence to applicants and their families through economic contributions. The applicant must agree to pay an annual lump sum in tax.

Canada
Start-Up Visa Programme allows foreign entrepreneurs the opportunity to create a business in Canada and apply for permanent residence. 

New schools in Dubai
On Women's Day
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

The specs: 2018 Volkswagen Teramont

Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950

Engine 3.6-litre V6

Gearbox Eight-speed automatic

Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm

Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm

Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km

While you're here
The&nbsp;five&nbsp;pillars&nbsp;of&nbsp;Islam

1. Fasting 

2. Prayer 

3. Hajj 

4. Shahada 

5. Zakat 

Our commentary on Brexit
UK's plans to cut net migration

Under the UK government’s proposals, migrants will have to spend 10 years in the UK before being able to apply for citizenship.

Skilled worker visas will require a university degree, and there will be tighter restrictions on recruitment for jobs with skills shortages.

But what are described as "high-contributing" individuals such as doctors and nurses could be fast-tracked through the system.

Language requirements will be increased for all immigration routes to ensure a higher level of English.

Rules will also be laid out for adult dependants, meaning they will have to demonstrate a basic understanding of the language.

The plans also call for stricter tests for colleges and universities offering places to foreign students and a reduction in the time graduates can remain in the UK after their studies from two years to 18 months.

Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
Plastic tipping points
What are the influencer academy modules?
  1. Mastery of audio-visual content creation. 
  2. Cinematography, shots and movement.
  3. All aspects of post-production.
  4. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI.
  5. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement.
  6. Tourism industry knowledge.
  7. Professional ethics.
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The specs: 2018 Honda City

Price, base: From Dh57,000
Engine: 1.5L, in-line four-cylinder
Transmission: Continuously variable transmission
Power: 118hp @ 6,600rpm
Torque: 146Nm @ 4,600rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 5.8L / 100km

Sheer&nbsp;grandeur

The Owo building is 14 storeys high, seven of which are below ground, with the 30,000 square feet of amenities located subterranean, including a 16-seat private cinema, seven lounges, a gym, games room, treatment suites and bicycle storage.

A clear distinction between the residences and the Raffles hotel with the amenities operated separately.

How does ToTok work?

The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store

To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname.

The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message.

Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

 

Tuesday's fixtures
Group A
Kyrgyzstan v Qatar, 5.45pm
Iran v Uzbekistan, 8pm
N Korea v UAE, 10.15pm
The specs

Engine: Four electric motors, one at each wheel

Power: 579hp

Torque: 859Nm

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Price: From Dh825,900

On sale: Now

Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE
  • Flexible work arrangements
  • Pension support
  • Mental well-being assistance
  • Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening
  • Financial well-being incentives 

The Land between Two Rivers: Writing in an Age of Refugees
Tom Sleigh, Graywolf Press

More on this story:
While you're here
Transgender report
Updated: May 29, 2025, 8:52 AM`
Egypt

'Not a single safe area': Why one doctor says Gaza is unlike any war he's seen

Saudi Arabia arrests 26 people for transporting illegal Hajj pilgrims

US envoy Barrack talks Syria on visits to Saudi Arabia and Jordan

Thousands of hungry Gazans storm UN aid warehouse

Eid Al Adha 2025 holidays announced for UAE public sector employees

Eid Al Adha 2025 holiday announced in UAE

Cartoon for May 29, 2025

Palestine's UN envoy breaks down as he pleads with Security Council over Gaza

Netanyahu appears in controversial tunnel network under East Jerusalem

Netanyahu appears in controversial tunnel network under East Jerusalem

Sanaa airport runway in flames after Israeli strike

Sanaa airport runway in flames after Israeli strike

Riyad Mansour breaks down during UN Security Council meeting

Riyad Mansour breaks down during UN Security Council meeting

Sheikh Hamdan meets Sultan Haitham of Oman in Muscat

Sheikh Hamdan meets Sultan Haitham of Oman in Muscat