President Sheikh Mohamed congratulates Egypt's El Sisi on landslide election victory

President Sheikh Mohamed has congratulated Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on his election victory.

In a post to social media on Monday, Sheikh Mohamed praised Mr El Sisi on his recent re-election as Egypt's President and wished him further success for him and his country.

He also expressed his hope for continued co-operation to strengthen relations between the UAE and Egypt, as well as their strategic partnership.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, sent a similar message of congratulations, wishing Mr El Sisi and the people of Egypt continued prosperity and stability.

I congratulate my brother President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on his re-election as President of the Arab Republic of Egypt. The UAE is determined to further build upon its strong historical ties with Egypt in service of the development and progress of our nations and people. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) December 18, 2023

Mr El Sisi will serve a third, six-year term as Egypt's President until 2030 after a landslide victory on Monday.

The former army general who was first elected in 2014, won 89.6 per cent of the vote, or close to 40 million votes.

The election featured three little-known candidates who won less than five million votes between them, according to figures announced by Egypt's National Election Commission.

There are about 67 million registered voters in Egypt, a country of 105 million people.

Voting in Egypt took place between December 10 to 12, with Egyptians from abroad voting from December 1 to 3, at 137 Egyptian embassies and consulates in 121 countries.

The election results come as Egypt struggles with an economic crisis and the spillover from the war in Gaza, which borders Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.