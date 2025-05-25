Jafar Panahi was crowned the first Iranian winner of the Palme d'Or since 1997. AFP
Iran spars with France over dissident filmmaker's Cannes triumph

French ambassador in Tehran summoned after praising Jafar Panahi's film

Tim Stickings
May 25, 2025