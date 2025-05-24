Kidnapped academic Elizabeth Tsurkov could be freed soon in Iraq exchange deal

A deal to free kidnapped Israeli-Russian academic Elizabeth Tsurkov in exchange for an Iranian detainee and six others held in Iraq will be carried out in around a week, Iraqi TV channel Al Rabiaa reported on Saturday.

Ms Tsurkov, a doctoral student at Princeton University, was kidnapped in Baghdad in March 2023.

No one has claimed responsibility for her abduction, but Israel accused Iraq's Kataeb Hezbollah of holding her. The Iran-backed armed faction has implied it was not involved.

According to the report, Ms Tsurkov will be released in exchange for an Iranian and six others held in Iraq over “attacks on American interests”.

Earlier, the Saudi Al Hadath TV network reported, citing Iraqi sources, that “significant efforts” were under way to secure her release.

The deal depends on US approval, senior Iraqi security officials told AFP, as it would involve the freeing of an Iranian prisoner jailed in Iraq for the killing of an American civilian.

Iraq has been working to resolve the issue, said a senior security source.

“The Americans have not yet agreed to one of the conditions, which is the release of the Iranian who is being held for killing an American citizen,” one official told AFP.

Iraq is both a significant ally of Iran and a strategic partner of the US, and has for years negotiated a delicate balancing act between the two foes.

Israeli news site Ynet reported: “Israel has requested assistance from the US and additional countries” on the matter.

Ms Tsurkov, who is likely to have entered Iraq on her Russian passport, travelled to the country as part of her doctoral studies.

Security and diplomatic sources have told AFP they do not rule out the possibility that she may have been taken to Iran.

