Turkey to provide 2 billion cubic metres of gas annually to Syria, minister says

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/turkey/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=22338733889&utm_adgroup=175619480599&utm_creative=738884085563&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=22338733889&gbraid=0AAAAACc0MA_yuffk3zPrv73GLa6xpQMkr&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI1-z90YW3jQMV_5RoCR3lgTE3EAAYASAAEgI_PfD_BwE" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/turkey/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=22338733889&utm_adgroup=175619480599&utm_creative=738884085563&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=22338733889&gbraid=0AAAAACc0MA_yuffk3zPrv73GLa6xpQMkr&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI1-z90YW3jQMV_5RoCR3lgTE3EAAYASAAEgI_PfD_BwE">Turkey </a>will provide 2 billion cubic metres of natural gas to Syria annually, Turkey's Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Thursday, in a joint news conference in Damascus with his Syrian counterpart, Mohammad Al Bashir, as they signed a joint co-operation agreement to boost <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2025/02/07/syria-electricity-crisis/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2025/02/07/syria-electricity-crisis/">energy</a> collaboration. Mr Bayraktar said that Turkey's gas exports to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/">Syria</a> will contribute to an additional 1,300 megawatts of electricity production in the country and that Anakara aims to triple electricity exports to Syria up to 1,000 megawatts in coming months. Supplies will help increase power hours in Syria up to 12 hours per day, and the two will also explore <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/23/hts-sdf-kurds-syria/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/23/hts-sdf-kurds-syria/">natural resources</a> to help reconstruction efforts, he added. Turkey will start supplying Syria, which has suffered from severe <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/02/electricity-returns-to-parts-of-syria-after-nationwide-blackout/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/02/electricity-returns-to-parts-of-syria-after-nationwide-blackout/">power shortages</a>, with gas in June as the two work on completing a gas pipeline connecting them, Mr Al Bashir said in the presser. "This will significantly boost electricity generation, which will positively impact the Syrian people’s electricity needs." The two minister discussed completing a 400-kilovolt line that links the countries, contributing to importing around 500 megawatts of electricity into Syria, to be ready by the end of the year or shortly thereafter. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/07/syria-says-turkey-and-qatar-to-send-floating-power-plants/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/07/syria-says-turkey-and-qatar-to-send-floating-power-plants/">Cooperation </a>also includes opening the door for Turkish companies to invest in mining, phosphate, electricity generation and electricity distribution in Syria. "There is very intensive work underway regarding the discovery of new natural resources, whether gas or oil, on land or at sea," Mr Bayraktar said. Syria suffers from severe power shortages, with state-supplied electricity available for only for a few hours a day in most areas. Damascus used to receive the bulk of its oil for power generation from Iran before Hayat Tahrir Al Sham took power in December.