Saudi Arabia seizes 1.5 million pills of Captagon hidden in tables

Saudi Arabia on Thursday announced the interception of 1.5 million Captagon pills in Riyadh hidden in a shipment of tables. The Ministry of Interior said the operation led to the arrest of three Syrians and one Saudi citizen. The shipment's country of origin was not disclosed. “The General Directorate of Narcotics Control seized 1,520,000 tablets of the narcotic substance <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/16/iraq-confiscates-11-tonnes-of-captagon-pills-shipped-from-syria/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/16/iraq-confiscates-11-tonnes-of-captagon-pills-shipped-from-syria/">amphetamine</a> hidden inside a shipment of tables in the Riyadh region,” a statement read. “The intended recipients were arrested in the Riyadh and Eastern regions and include three Syrian nationals and one Saudi citizen." Security officials urged citizens and residents to report any information related to drug trafficking or distribution. Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries have stepped up efforts to combat the smuggling of Captagon, an amphetamine-like stimulant that has raised alarm across the region due to its widespread use. Syria was the region's primary producer of Captagon until the fall of former president Bashar Al Assad in December, although he had denied his government's involvement. The new administration has pledged to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/17/jordan-and-syria-plan-to-step-up-fight-against-drug-smuggling/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/17/jordan-and-syria-plan-to-step-up-fight-against-drug-smuggling/">crack down</a> on the production and trafficking of the drug. In 2021, it was estimated the Syrian government generated more than $5 billion from the Captagon trade. The drug is transported to some Gulf nations, including Saudi Arabia, leading to a string of high-profile seizures. In February, Saudi authorities arrested 15 state employees in connection with three criminal networks involved in drug trafficking. A Ministry of Interior official said a total of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/10/saudi-arabia-state-employees-among-19-arrested-as-drug-rings-busted/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/10/saudi-arabia-state-employees-among-19-arrested-as-drug-rings-busted/">19 people</a> were detained in the Asir, Jazan and Eastern provinces. The groups were allegedly involved in smuggling drugs across the kingdom and laundering the proceeds. Those arrested included five Interior Ministry employees, seven from the Tax and Customs Authority and three from the Ministry of Defence. A month earlier, Saudi Arabia executed six Iranians convicted of drug smuggling, state news agency SPA reported, an act that prompted protests from the government in Tehran. In 2023, Saudi authorities launched a widely publicised anti-drugs campaign involving raids, arrests and public awareness drives.