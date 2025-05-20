Elie Cohen, far left, head of an Israeli spy ring, listens as he is sentenced to death by a special military court in Damascus, Syria, on May 8, 1965. AP
Elie Cohen, far left, head of an Israeli spy ring, listens as he is sentenced to death by a special military court in Damascus, Syria, on May 8, 1965. AP

News

MENA

Israel's retrieval of Eli Cohen items revives conflicting claims over unmasking of super spy

Egypt's influential media figures boast about role of country's own spy in exposing one of Israel's most valuable assets in Syria 60 years ago

Hamza Hendawi
Hamza Hendawi
Cairo

May 20, 2025