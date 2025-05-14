Deadly fighting reported and prisoners escape in Tripoli

Fighting raged in Libya’s capital Tripoli between rival militia groups and government forces overnight into Wednesday, local media reported.

At least six people have been killed, including a top militia leader, in the violence involving heavy weapons that began on Monday evening. The clashes have been centred in Tripoli’s southern neighbourhood of Abu Salim.

Libya's UN-recognised government, based in the west of the country, said late on Tuesday that it had begun asserting control following the killing of the powerful militia head Abdelghani Al Kikli, also known as Gheniwa.

But witnesses reported sounds of gunfire and explosions at about midnight on Tuesday, with heavy deployment of militia groups in several areas of the capital including Souq Al Juma and around Mitiga airport.

Flights were diverted from Mitiga to Misurata airport, data compiled by tracking platforms showed.

Prisoners managed to escape from Al Jadida prison in Tripoli, including some who were jailed for serious crimes, police said.

Intense fighting near the prison caused panic and fear among the inmates, the authorities added.

The Tripoli Red Crescent Society declared a state of emergency and raised the alert level to maximum in the city on Tuesday night. The agency urged citizens to be cautious and to follow instructions issued by relevant authorities, it said in a post on social media.

The Chairman of Libya’s Presidential Council, Mohamed Al Menfi, said that maintaining peace in the capital was a collective responsibility that “cannot be neglected” and that state institutions must remain above political tensions.

Mr Al Menfi said in a meeting with top Libyan officials that “the current situation requires a unified internal front and a national project that avoid chaos”.

The UN mission in Libya on Tuesday urged all parties to “immediately cease fighting and restore calm”, reminding them of their obligation to protect civilians.

“Attacks on civilians and civilian objects may amount to war crimes,” it said.

Libya is struggling to recover from years of unrest since a 2011 uprising that led to the overthrow and killing of longtime leader Muammar Qaddafi.

Control of the North African country is disputed between the UN-recognised government in Tripoli, led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, and a rival administration in the east, aligned with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

Despite relative calm in recent years, clashes periodically break out between armed groups vying for territory. In August 2023, 55 people were killed in fighting between two factions in Tripoli.