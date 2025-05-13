Lebanon dismisses reports of summit with Trump in Saudi Arabia

Live updates: Follow the latest on Trump's Gulf trip

A senior source at the presidential palace in Beirut has dismissed reports of a planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and leaders from Lebanon, Syria, and Palestine in Saudi Arabia.

Regional reports have suggested that Mr Trump would meet the three leaders in the presence of Saudi officials, with the aim of discussing pathways to resolve each country’s conflict with Israel.

However, the Lebanese official said there has been “no co-ordination whatsoever” with Beirut regarding such a meeting, nor any official invitation or indication that it is on the agenda.

“It is likely that Trump’s regional tour will be almost entirely focused on trade and economic relations,” said the source.

Mr Trump will begin a four-day visit to the Gulf in Saudi Arabia, aiming to strengthen economic ties, push for a Gaza ceasefire, and revive nuclear talks with Iran.

“I'm about to depart on a historic visit … to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and United Arab Emirates,” he said at a press conference.

Although Mr Trump is expected to focus on billion-dollar investments from Gulf nations, the visit comes amid several regional conflicts.

After a fragile ceasefire in Gaza collapsed more than two months ago, Israel has intensified its daily strikes on the coastal strip and blocked the entry of all food, medicine and other supplies, worsening the humanitarian situation in the territory.

Israel has also continued bombing Hezbollah in Lebanon despite a ceasefire agreement, and has been conducting air strikes and drone operations inside Syria.

