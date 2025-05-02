Gaza Freedom Flotilla says it came under drone attack off Malta coast

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/27/live-israel-gaza-war-hamas/" target="_blank" rel=""><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> A humanitarian flotilla organised by a coalition of activists to deliver <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/02/gaza-faces-catastrophic-hunger-as-looting-spreads-amid-total-israeli-blockade/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/02/gaza-faces-catastrophic-hunger-as-looting-spreads-amid-total-israeli-blockade/">aid to Gaza</a> said one of its vessels was subjected to a drone attack off the coast of Malta early on Friday. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/04/25/gaza-freedom-flotilla-aid-turkey/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/04/25/gaza-freedom-flotilla-aid-turkey/">Gaza Freedom Flotilla</a>, formed by 12 human rights groups, said on social media that it had issued a distress call following the alleged attack shortly after midnight local time. "The front of the vessel was targeted twice, resulting in a fire and a breach in the hull," it said in the post accompanied by a video showing flames and smoke rising from the ship located in international waters near Malta. It did not attribute blame for the alleged drone attack. <i>The National</i> could not independently verify the video. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/04/15/turkey-to-the-rescue-or-is-the-new-gaza-flotilla-a-provocation/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/04/15/turkey-to-the-rescue-or-is-the-new-gaza-flotilla-a-provocation/">Freedom Flotilla Coalition</a> added that the Maltese government had not responded to the distress call, calling on the country to abide by its obligations under international maritime law. There was no comment from Malta. Activists involved in the campaign have previously said that, under international law, they should not be subject to curbs by any government while delivering aid. The flotilla's press officer told CNN that 30 people were on board the ship carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza. The coalition describes itself on its website as an international network of pro-Palestinian activists who seek to deliver aid to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/01/gaza-doctors-arrested-for-practising-medicine-and-held-by-israel-as-health-system-collapses/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/01/gaza-doctors-arrested-for-practising-medicine-and-held-by-israel-as-health-system-collapses/">war-ravaged enclave</a> amid an Israeli blockade by taking non-violent action. In 2010, the Israeli army raided the flotilla, killing 10 passengers.