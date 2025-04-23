Turkey earthquake: Magnitude-6.2 tremor hits Istanbul

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/istanbul/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/istanbul/">Istanbul</a> on Wednesday, prompting people to flood into the streets as buildings shook. No major damage was reported, but a series of aftershocks was felt for hours after the initial quake hit <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/turkey/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/turkey/">Turkey</a>. Witnesses reported panic in the moments after the tremor as people scrambled for safety. "Everything started shaking and my friends shouted, ‘earthquake!’", Iona Rae, 18, who was sitting in a cafe in the upmarket Nisantasi district when the earthquake hit told <i>The National</i>. "People were very stressed and panicked straight away, but they have calmed down a bit now." <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/istanbul/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/istanbul/">Istanbul</a> may have been spared worse because it was a "relatively deep earthquake" that struck about 10km to 13km below the Earth's surface, said Kemal Duran, a former director of the city's earthquake department. “If had been shallower, there would have been damage," he said. April 23 is a public holiday in Turkey, meaning that many people were at home and not in offices or other workplaces at the time of the quake. Adamjan Kozhanazar, a personal trainer with a studio near Istanbul’s famous Istiklal Avenue shopping street, was sitting on a sofa when the quake struck. “I'm religious man, and I thought about Allah straight away,” he said. “Then when it stopped, I called my wife and kids and they were OK, so I felt relaxed again.” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/turkey/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/turkey/">Turkey</a>'s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority and other authorities have begun surveying for damage and casualties. "I offer my best wishes to our citizens affected by the earthquake," he said. "May God protect our country and our nation from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/10/istanbul-earthquake-disaster-risk/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/10/istanbul-earthquake-disaster-risk/">disasters</a>." The German Research Centre for Geosciences said the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.2. It struck at a depth of 10km, it said. The tremor lasted about 30 seconds. Traffic continued to that in the central Beyoglu district of the city, witnesses said. The earthquake was also felt in neighbouring regions, reports said. Many people rushed out of their homes in panic. Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality said on social media that there were no “serious cases” caused by the earthquake. Kemal Cebi, the mayor of Kucukcekmece district in western Istanbul, told local broadcaster NTV that there were “no negative developments yet”, but he reported that there were traffic jams and that many buildings were at risk. The quake was followed by several aftershocks, including one measuring 5.3. Turkey's disaster and emergency management agency urged residents to stay away from buildings. Ms Rae said she thought Istanbul, which lies near major fault lines, is not fully prepared for an earthquake. Many buildings in Istanbul were built before stringent construction regulations were brought in following an earthquake that killed at least 17,000 people in 1999. “There are many shanty towns and unregulated buildings,” she said. Some areas of the city are widely believed to be safer than others because they are built on firm rock, unlike other areas where sandy earth makes building foundations riskier. The latest quake comes after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/2023/08/02/before-after-turkey-syria-earthquake-photos/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/2023/08/02/before-after-turkey-syria-earthquake-photos/">a magnitude-7.8 tremor on February 6, 2023</a> – and a second hours later – that destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of buildings in 11 southern Turkish provinces, leaving more than 53,000 people dead. Another 6,000 people were killed in the northern parts of neighbouring <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/">Syria</a>].