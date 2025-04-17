Farmlands in Middle East hit hard amid global toxic metal blight

Farmlands in the Middle East and East Africa contains some of the world’s highest levels of toxic metals in their soil, including nitrogen and chromium contaminants, a study has found. Metals are naturally released into soil, but mining has led to excessive toxic deposits in some parts of the world, making the soil less fertile and the food unsafe. The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation has warned that 90 per cent of global soil resources may be at risk by 2050, owing to soil erosion, excessive usage of fertilisers and pesticides, and industrial pollution. But researchers at University of Tsinghua fear that the impact of toxic metals in this mix is being overlooked. Up to 17 per cent of croplands globally were polluted by an excess of toxic metals putting 0.9 and 1.4 billion people at risk of health issues and climate-related dangers, according to their study, which was published in the peer-reviewed journal Science. The risks are compounded by the fact that food production needs to increase by 35 per cent to 56 per cent by 2050 as the human population continues to grow. In the Middle East, scientists found an excess of chromium and nitrogen of up to 5.8 per cent. These metals were also prevalent to the same levels in East Africa and southern Russia. The most widely spread toxic metal was cadmium, which was found at 10 percentage points over the safety limit for farming in north and central India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, Southern Thailand and Cambodia, Iran, Turkey, Ethiopia, Nigeria and South Africa. Viewed together, many of the affected regions coincide with places where the world’s earliest civilisations thrived, from ancient Greece and Rome, Mesopotamia, Persia , India and the Chinese cultures of the Yangtze River. The scientists suggest that this belt, which is often referred to as the silk road for its historic trade routes, is where the Anthropocene – the era when man’s activity began to influence nature and the climate – began. “We reveal a previously unrecognised high-risk, metal-enriched zone in low-latitude Eurasia, which is attributed to influential climatic, topographic, and anthropogenic conditions. This feature can be regarded as a signpost for the Anthropocene era,” the scientists wrote.