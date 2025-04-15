Sudan divisions gaping as UK hosts summit two years since civil war outbreak

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sudan" target="_blank">Sudan </a>civil war risks dividing the country leading to “de facto partition”, a leading Sudanese politician has told <i>The National</i>, as more than 20 foreign ministers prepare to gather in London on Tuesday for a humanitarian summit after two years of conflict. Khalid Omer Yousif, a former cabinet minister who has met <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk" target="_blank">UK </a>government and other European officials, issued the warning on the second anniversary of the start of the brutal civil war that has put 30 million Sudanese on the brink of starvation. “The war is dividing the Sudanese in a way that is unprecedented,” said the leader of a delegation from Sumoud, a coalition of civilian parties led by former prime minister Abdalla <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/11/01/hamdok-urges-uk-government-to-push-for-creation-of-safe-zones-in-sudan/" target="_blank">Hamdok</a>. "With time, it will lead to a de facto partition of the country. “Holding [Sudan] together is not going to happen through military means. It’s not going to happen through the victory of one side, which is unlikely to happen. It will only happen through a vision that will bring the Sudanese together.” Foreign ministers from around the world, including from the Middle East and the US, will hope to begin creating that unity when they meet at Lancaster House in London to discuss how to achieve a peaceful end to the conflict. Driving the summit is UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who is said to have been deeply affected by the suffering of female Sudanese refugees that he met on the Chad border in January. “The brutal war in Sudan has devastated the lives of millions and yet much of the world continues to look away,” Mr Lammy said. “We need to act now to stop the crisis from becoming an all-out catastrophe, ensuring aid gets to those who need it the most.” As a result, Britain will announce it is doubling humanitarian aid to the war-torn country with a further £120 million ($158 million) in food supplies, he said. Britain hopes to provide international impetus to find a long-term political solution and, more pressingly, improve humanitarian access, officials said. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae" target="_blank">UAE</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia</a> and Qatar are listed as attending the summit, with one western official saying the Emirates “had a role to play in ending the conflict”. With famine spreading across Sudan and 30 million people in desperate need of aid, including 12 million displaced, those attending the conference are expected to pledge more aid. Mr Yousif, former minister of cabinet affairs, also hopes the meeting will result in the creation of a high-level contact group on Sudan that could “pressure” the warring parties into a ceasefire and enable the flow of humanitarian aid. He warned of a large “gap in funding” for Sudan, and said he wants “pledging that could fill that gap to finance humanitarian aid operations in Sudan”. Civil society in Sudan should be at the forefront of a peace process, to allow communities to heal and learn to live together again, he said. “There is a need to start a political dialogue among the people of Sudan … led by civilians,” he told <i>The National. S</i>uch a process would require international support, he added. Previous mediation efforts have failed to put sufficient pressure on the warring parties – the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary – to agree on a ceasefire, he said. Instead, a single platform for the peace process is needed, with clear consequences on the warring parties who have rejected invitations to peace talks, Mr Yousif said. Though the meeting’s focus was on international humanitarian aid, it is hoped it will help “build some international momentum” towards creating pathways for a ceasefire and the political process, said Ahmed Soliman, of Chatham House’s Africa Programme. But efforts to end the war will be successful only if those involved in Tuesday’s conference agree to “follow up” as a coalition. “There is a need for international co-ordination to think about how the war ends and how you put civilian actors at the heart of that response,” Mr Soliman said. “The next level is much more complex. It needs to build an active high-level coalition to take things forward." The idea for a conference came after Mr Lammy visited the Adre crossing on the Sudan-Chad border in January to see first-hand the impact of the conflict on refugees and where he met several women who had suffered brutally from the conflict. A Whitehall source told <i>The National</i> that Mr Lammy had been “deeply affected” by the trip and that the conference “was a priority for him”. “As I saw earlier this year on a visit to Chad’s border with Sudan, the warring parties have shown an appalling disregard for the civilian population of Sudan,” Mr Lammy said. “This conference will bring together the international community to agree a pathway to end the suffering.” A key requirement will be pressuring the SAF to keep the Adre crossing open permanently, without restrictions. The one-day conference will also identify steps to find a long-term political solution that will be discussed with representatives from the African Union, France, Germany and Kenya, among others. Another issue is the hundreds of aid workers held up from entering the country due to visa issues, and harassment when inside Sudan. The new British aid will feed 650,000 Sudanese, delivering pulses, cooking oils, salt and cereal to some of the near-starving population, the Foreign Office said.