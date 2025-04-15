Ending Sudan's war rests with Sudanese alone, says former PM Hamdok

Abdalla Hamdok, former prime minister of Sudan, has called for an end to the country's devastating civil war in a letter released on the second anniversary of the start of the conflict.

The fighting between the regular army, led by Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), headed by his former deputy Mohamed Dagalo, erupted on April 15, 2023 and has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced 13 million people and triggered the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

"The war was ignited by Sudanese hands, and the responsibility for ending it immediately rests with the Sudanese alone," Mr Hamdok said in his letter. "It is truly regrettable that, despite all the death, destruction, and devastation that has befallen the country and its people, the sound of the gun remains the loudest, and the warring parties continue to threaten us with more killing and destruction," he said.

Mr Hamdok was installed as prime minister in a civilian-led transitional government in August 2019, months after the military removed long-time dictator Omar Al Bashir amid widespread protests against his rule. His government was toppled by the military and the RSF in October 2021. He now leads the Civil Democratic Alliance for Revolutionary Forces, which was formed earlier this year and comprises political parties, professional groups and unions, and civil activist groups.

Mr Hamdok warned in his letter that recent ISIS-affiliated violence in Sudan would return the country to the same situation that placed it on the list of state sponsors of terrorism under the former regime, and threatened to transform it into a "fertile ground for extremist and international terrorist groups".

He said that the former regime's approach of destabilising neighbouring countries and engaging in confrontation with the international community, which led to the Sudan being isolated for 30 years, was again looming. "The recent military threats against Chad, South Sudan, Kenya and regional countries, as well as the lawsuit filed against the UAE at the International Court of Justice, are dangerous indicators of this trend," he said.

He expressed "deep appreciation" to all countries and regional and international organisations that have supported Sudanese civilians during the war. He called on the warring parties to accept the Sudan Peace Appeal initiative, which was launched by the alliance during the holy month of Ramadan to try to end the war.

The initiative calls for a joint meeting of the UN Security Council and the African Union Peace and Security Council, attended by the leaders of the army, the Rapid Support Forces and other Sudanese groups. The goal of the process is to reach a permanent ceasefire, a comprehensive peace agreement and the formation of a transitional civilian authority with full powers to address the effects of the war, rebuild Sudan and lead the country to elections.

