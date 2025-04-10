Civil defence blames Gaza strike death toll on Israel blockading rescue gear

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/27/live-israel-gaza-war-hamas/"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/10/how-war-has-devastated-gazas-healthcare-sector/" target="_blank">Gaza </a>civil defence on Thursday blamed Israel's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/08/macron-and-el-sisi-visit-al-arish-as-thousands-of-protestors-demand-gaza-ceasefire-and-aid/" target="_blank">continuing blockade</a> on much-needed rescue gear into the war-ravaged enclave for the immense challenges in rescuing civilians trapped under rubble, following a deadly Israeli air strike that targeted a densely populated residential block in the Shujaiya neighbourhood the day before. The strike killed at least 29 people, including 14 children, and injured more than 60 others. However, rescue workers fear the death toll could be much higher. "The targeting of Al Shujaiya was extremely severe. The number of martyrs and wounded far exceeds our capacity, especially given the critical shortage of rescue equipment and resources," Mahmoud Basal, spokesman for the civil defence, told <i>The National</i>. He added that rescue teams received reports from family members of over 30 people, including children, believed to be trapped beneath the rubble. “Tragically, we are unable to assist those buried under the ruins due to the complete lack of necessary equipment. Some of these lives could have been saved had we been able to reach them in time, but we are losing them due to our limited capabilities.” The Israeli military said on Thursday that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/" target="_blank">Hamas</a> had used the compound to "plan and execute terrorist plots". It said the strike killed the commander of a Hamas battalion in Shujaiya, Hatam Razak Abd Al Karim Sheikh Khalil. First responders and neighbours worked to break through the concrete floor of an entire storey that collapsed in the strike and trapped residents, footage showed. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/09/gaza-war-will-not-end-unless-hamas-is-disarmed-says-israels-foreign-minister/" target="_blank">Hamas</a> condemned the strike as one of the "most heinous acts of genocide." Mr Basal called on the international community to take immediate action. “We urge the world to pressure the Israeli occupation to allow the entry of rescue equipment and medical supplies. Without these, we are helpless in the face of such catastrophe.” Palestinian paramedic Ibrahim Abu Al Reesh echoed this despair, recalling harrowing scenes from the massacre. “We heard voices and saw victims trapped beneath the rubble with our own eyes, but we couldn’t rescue them. We simply don’t have the equipment or resources.” "The sense of helplessness is unbearable. Hearing the voices of children and knowing you can’t save them is beyond heartbreaking," he added. The Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) issued a statement condemning the attack. “The Israeli air strike on a residential block in Al Shujaiya has resulted in dozens of civilian casualties in a dangerous escalation of the ongoing genocide against Palestinians.” The statement went on: “This crime is not an isolated incident. It is part of a systematic Israeli policy aimed at targeting unarmed civilians, maximising casualties, and destroying all aspects of life. The goal is to force mass displacement without providing any alternatives, all while Israeli officials openly speak of plans to expel Palestinians from Gaza.” The PCHR warned that the attack reflects the failure of the international community to intervene and end a massacre that has now persisted for 18 months. Israel cut off aid to Gaza in early March and later resumed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/07/israel-intensifies-air-strikes-on-gaza-after-hamas-fires-rockets-at-israeli-cities/" target="_blank">intense bombardment</a> across the territory, as well as ground operations. The war, which started after Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel, has devastated Gaza, with widespread hunger, a collapsing medical system and limited access to aid. Israel maintains that it allows humanitarian assistance to enter and blames Hamas for disruption.