US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington is revoking visas and blocking new South Sudanese arrivals until Juba accepts its citizens deported from the US. AP
US revokes all South Sudanese visas over deportation row

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says Juba is 'taking advantage' by not accepting deported nationals

The National

April 06, 2025