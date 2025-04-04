Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani, left, meets Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani in Baghdad. AFP
Iraq’s outreach to Syria: A strategic shift or symbolic gesture?

Iraq has long sought stability along its western border, where ISIS remnants and drug-trafficking networks remain major security concerns

Sinan Mahmoud
Baghdad

April 04, 2025