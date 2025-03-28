US Defence Secretary says he's 'proud' of Yemen strikes amid Signal app controversy

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Friday that Washington is “re-establishing deterrence” and is “quite proud” of what American forces have done in launching a bombing campaign against Yemen’s Houthi rebels.
He made the remarks during a visit to the Philippines, as the administration of President Donald Trump faces backlash over the accidental inclusion of The Atlantic's editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg in a group chat on the Signal app, where the Pentagon chief revealed US military plans in Yemen.
Mr Hegseth told reporters that the US is launching “very effective and devastating strikes”, and that his country is “re-establishing deterrence to ensure that the freedom of navigation returns to that part of the world. It is something that we take very seriously.”
His emarks were in response to a question by a reporter on the Signal scandal who asked whether he was willing to take responsibility for what happened.
“I'm responsible for ensuring that our department is prepared and ready to deter and defeat our enemies, I'm quite proud of what our forces in Centcom did on that initial and very effective and devastating strikes in the ongoing campaign we are undertaking,” he said at a press conference with his Filipino counterpart, Gilberto Teodoro.
On Thursday, a federal judge ordered Mr Hegseth and other officials to preserve all Signal app communications from a five-day period earlier this month in a civil suit over the chat controversy.
Mr Hegseth said the intense strikes are a result “of the four years of deferred maintenance and failure and weakness of the [President Joe] Biden administration. We are re-establishing deterrence.”
National Security Adviser Mike Waltz “took responsibility” for the error of adding Mr Goldberg to the group chat that included Mr Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, National Intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard, and others.
Mr Hegseth previously said “nobody was texting war plans”. However, as well as the timing of the strikes in Yemen, he also identified the type of aircraft, missiles and drones used, according to The Atlantic, which later released screen grabs of the chat.
The Iran-backed Houthis have been attacking Red Sea shipping in support of Hamas in Gaza during its war with Israel. The US airstrike campaign started on October 15, after the Houthis threatened to resume attacks on ships. This was triggered by Israel blocking aid from entering the Gaza Strip. The Iran-backed rebels said at least 57 people have been killed as a result of the US airstrikes.
The strikes have targeted the capital, Sanaa, which the rebels have held since 2014, areas around the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Saada -the northern Houthis stronghold- and other locations.
Since the war on Gaza started in October 2023, the Houthis have targeted over 100 merchant shops with missiles and drones. Attacks on US military vessels were also launched but no damage has been reported.