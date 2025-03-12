Internally displaced Palestinians clamour for food handouts from a charity kitchen, in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza. EPA
News

MENA

Hamas confirms start of new round of Gaza ceasefire talks in Doha

Militant group says it is waiting for 'new steps' towards implementing the second phase of the deal

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Hamas said a new round of Gaza ceasefire talks began in Doha on Tuesday, with US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff also reported to be in the Qatari capital as the Palestinian militant group seeks to end a standoff with Israel over implementing the second phase of their truce deal.

“Our movement is dealing with these negotiations positively and responsibly,” Hazem Qassim, spokesman for Hamas in Gaza, told The National.

“We hope this round will yield tangible progress towards the start of the second phase, paving the way for an end to the aggression, the withdrawal of the occupation [Israel] from the Gaza Strip, and the completion of a prisoner exchange deal.”

Israeli media reported that Mr Witkoff arrived in Doha on Tuesday and was expected to hold talks with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman on Wednesday. Appointed earlier this year by US President Donald Trump, Mr Witkoff is credited with pushing Israel and Hamas to agree to a ceasefire after more than a year of fruitless negotiations mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the US.

Israel also sent a team of negotiators to Doha earlier this week but has not commented on the talks.

The six-week first phase of the truce deal ended on March 1 without agreement on subsequent stages meant to secure a lasting end to the war, which began after Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. There are differing views on how to proceed, with Hamas seeking immediate negotiations for the second phase, while Israel wants to extend the first phase.

Hamas said on Wednesday it was waiting for “new steps” from the Doha talks towards implementing the second phase of the deal.

“We await new steps from the Doha negotiations to move towards implementing the second phase, resuming aid deliveries, and ensuring an end to the war,” Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif Al Qanou said.

He accused Israel of reneging on the agreement, “which contradicts the international will and mediators' efforts to uphold the agreement and end the war”.

“Hamas provided flexibility and dealt positively during the phases of negotiations and it will continue to do so to oblige the occupation to commit to the deal,” Mr Al Qanou said.

Ahead of the current round of talks, Israel halted the supply of electricity to Gaza's only desalination plant, a move Hamas condemned as “cheap and unacceptable blackmail”. Israel has stopped aid deliveries to Gaza since March 2.

“Denying the flow of food, medicines, fuel and basic relief means has led to a spike in food prices and a severe shortage of medical supplies, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” Hamas said.

The truce that began on January 19 ended more than 15 months of relentless fighting that displaced nearly all of Gaza's 2.4 million residents.

During the ceasefire's first phase, 25 living Israeli hostages and eight bodies were exchanged for about 1,800 Palestinians in Israeli custody.

While the fate of the ceasefire remains uncertain, both sides have largely refrained from resuming all-out hostilities. However, in recent days, Israel has conducted daily strikes targeting militants in Gaza.

On Tuesday, an Israeli air strike killed four men, including two brothers, south of Gaza city, according to the territory's civil defence agency.

The Israeli military said that its air forces had struck “several terrorists engaged in suspicious activity posing a threat to IDF [Israeli] troops”.

Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack led to the deaths of 1,218 people on the Israeli side, most of them civilians, while Israel's retaliatory campaign has killed more than 48,500 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to data from both sides. Hamas and other militant groups also took about 250 hostages back to Gaza. According to Israeli officials, 24 of the hostages still in captivity are presumed to be alive, while 35 have been confirmed dead.

In recent days, US hostages envoy Adam Boehler held unprecedented direct talks with Hamas and said an agreement for releasing more captives was expected “in the coming weeks”.

Updated: March 12, 2025, 11:24 AM