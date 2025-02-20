Hamas to hand over bodies of four Israeli hostages

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/07/live-israel-gaza-un-aid/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Hamas is expected to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/19/hamas-proposes-release-of-all-israeli-hostages-and-palestinian-prisoners-in-one-go-to-end-gaza-war/" target="_blank">hand over</a> the bodies of four captives from Gaza on Thursday, including two children and their mother who have become symbols of the hostage crisis in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a>. The transfer marks the first handover of remains by Hamas and its allies since the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that led to the devastating war in the Palestinian enclave. The Palestinian militant group said the return of the bodies of Shiri Bibas, her two young boys – Ariel, four at the time, and Kfir, about nine months old – who were captured from their homes in Kibbutz Nir Oz, would take place in the southern city of Khan Younis. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed on Wednesday evening that these were the names on the list received from Hamas. “In this difficult time, our hearts are with the grieving families,” the Prime Minister's office said. “We will continue to provide reliable updates as needed and ask to refrain from spreading rumours or unofficial information.” The Bibas family were captured separately from the father, Yarden, who was freed from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/16/future-of-palestinian-state-at-risk-warns-unrwas-philippe-lazzarini-amid-fragile-ceasefire-concerns/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> on February 1. Oded Lifshitz, whose body is also being released, was held by Palestinian Islamic Jihad. His wife, Yocheved, was kidnapped separately and released by Hamas 16 days later. The couple were among the founders of Nir Oz and peace activists who would help patients from Gaza, according to Israeli media. “Tomorrow will be a very difficult day for the state of Israel – a shocking day, a day of grief,” Mr Netanyahu said in a video statement. “We are bringing home four of our beloved abductees, who have fallen.” The bodies will be handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross, which will then transfer them to Israeli forces inside the Gaza Strip. The Israeli military has said it plans to hold a ceremony in the enclave on receiving the remains. From there, they will be taken for identification, a process that could take up to 48 hours, officials said, depending on their conditions. The army also said it would investigate the causes of their deaths. Hamas had previously said they were killed in Israeli strikes earlier in the war. Hamas agreed last month to hand over 33 Israeli hostages, including women, children and older men, in return for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and detainees, in the course of a six-week truce during which Israeli forces would pull back from some of their positions in Gaza. Six <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/17/hamas-gifts-to-released-israeli-hostages-angers-gazans/" target="_blank">swaps</a> have taken place so far, with the next one expected on Saturday. The group said it would increase the number of hostages to be released in the next exchange from three to six. Four men held hostage since October 7, 2023 and two others who have been in captivity for about a decade are expected to be freed on Saturday. The fragile ceasefire in Gaza continued to hold despite accusations of breaches on both sides and talks are expected to begin soon on the second phase.