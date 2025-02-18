Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid had argued that 'technical issues should not delay' the wages of public workers in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region. EPA
Iraqi Supreme Court dismisses President’s lawsuit against PM over delayed Kurdish region salaries

Abdul Latif Rashid had requested order to ensure 'continuous and timely' payment for Kurdistan Regional Government civil servants

Sinan Mahmoud
Baghdad

February 18, 2025