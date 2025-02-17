Damascus International Airport, on the outskirts of Syria's capital, suffered extensive damage during the country's civil war. AFP
Damascus International Airport, on the outskirts of Syria's capital, suffered extensive damage during the country's civil war. AFP

News

MENA

Turkey sends team to Syria to help rebuild Damascus airport

Technicians are installing security equipment and training staff to bolster safety, Turkish minister says

Hala Nasar
Lizzie Porter

February 17, 2025