Turkey sends team to Syria to help rebuild Damascus airport

A Turkish team of 25 technicians has been sent to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/" target="_blank">Syria</a> to work on rebuilding <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/01/07/flights-resume-damascus-airport/" target="_blank">Damascus International Airport</a>, with Ankara supplying security equipment and training for staff. Abdulkadir Uraloglu, Turkey's Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, said on X that Turkey will work with Syrian authorities to ensure “safer” flights. The airport, which opened in 1973, suffered extensive damage during Syria's 13-year civil war under the regime of former president <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bashar-al-assad/" target="_blank">Bashar Al Assad</a>, who was ousted in December. “Our goal is to make Damascus Airport a safe and modern hub that complies with international standards,” Mr Uraloglu wrote. Turkey also dispatched more than 100 vehicles, devices and systems. The technical team will install the equipment and train airport personnel on how to use it. Among the equipment sent are 10 X-ray machines, four explosive trace detectors, 10 walk-through metal detectors and eight hand-held metal detectors, the minister said. The team will focus on bolstering security, increasing the capacity of operations and identifying problem areas, Mr Uraloglu added. Turkish support for rebel groups was instrumental in the downfall of Mr Al Assad last year. Mr Uraloglu said the two countries shared a “friendly and brotherly” relationship that would continue. The Turkish technical team, part of the General Directorate of State Airports Authority, entered Syria from the Cilvegozu border gate in Hatay district on February 7. <i>The National</i> asked the Turkish transport and infrastructure ministry whether a specific incident had prompted the deployment of the team and whether any payment was involved, but no response was received. The ministry did not say how long the team would stay in Syria. Since taking control of the country, the new Syrian government led by President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/04/syrias-president-ahmad-al-shara-to-visit-turkey-for-talks-on-rebuilding-and-security/" target="_blank">Ahmad Al Shara</a> has been reaching out to regional powers to build and mend relations. Mr Al Shara has met Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.