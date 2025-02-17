Homes in Cairo, Egypt. At least 10 people were killed and eight injured when a three-storey building collapsed in Kirdasah, near Cairo. Reuters
Homes in Cairo, Egypt. At least 10 people were killed and eight injured when a three-storey building collapsed in Kirdasah, near Cairo. Reuters

News

MENA

At least 10 killed in three-storey building collapse in greater Cairo region

Cause of collapse in the town of Kirdasa not immediately known

Hamza Hendawi
Cairo

February 17, 2025

At least 10 people were killed when a three-storey building collapsed on Monday in a town that is part of the greater region of the Egyptian capital Cairo, police officials said.

The collapse of the building in Kirdasah also injured eight people, they said, adding that investigators were at the scene trying to determine the cause of the collapse.

The collapse of buildings is not uncommon in Egypt, a country of 107 million people where low quality construction is widespread in low-income urban neighbourhoods and rural areas.

Kirdasah is a middle class town south-west of Cairo that is known for its handwoven rugs, an industry that attracts locals and foreign tourists hunting for bargains.

With real estate at a premium in cities like Alexandria and Cairo, developers seeking larger profits often violate planning permits and add extra floors to buildings without permission.

