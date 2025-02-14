Scientists have developed a way to identify the scents of ancient Egyptian mummified bodies. Photo: Abdelrazek Elnaggar
Scientists have developed a way to identify the scents of ancient Egyptian mummified bodies. Photo: Abdelrazek Elnaggar

News

MENA

Ancient Egyptian mummified bodies smell 'woody, spicy and sweet’

Researchers say new sensory technique reveals clues about the materials used in mummification

Nicky Harley
Nicky Harley

February 14, 2025