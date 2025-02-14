Ancient Egyptian mummified bodies smell 'woody, spicy and sweet’

Ancient <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/egypt/" target="_blank">Egyptian</a> mummified bodies smell “woody, spicy and sweet”, a study has found. It is the first time that the odour of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/10/28/facial-reconstruction-reveals-2700-year-old-egyptian-mummy-was-sudanese-princess/" target="_blank">mummified bodies</a> has been systematically explored. The research, led by scientists from University College London and the University of Ljubljana, combined instrumental and sensory techniques, including an electronic “nose” and trained human “sniffers”, to identify new details about <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/2023/01/19/egypts-ramses-ii-sarcophagus-in-paris-for-first-time-in-50-years/" target="_blank">mummification practices</a>. The data, published in the <i>Journal of the American Chemical Society</i>, offers clues about the materials used in mummification and how practices and ingredients evolved. It is hoped that the new chemical analysis will help protect ancient artefacts and preserve their olfactory heritage. “The smell of mummified bodies has for years attracted significant interest from experts and the general public, but no combined chemical and perceptual scientific study has been conducted until now,” lead author Prof Matija Strlič said. “This ground-breaking research really helps us better plan conservation and understand the ancient embalming materials. It adds another layer of data to enrich the museum exhibition of mummified bodies.” The researchers used a gas chromatograph, coupled with a mass spectrometer, to measure and quantify chemicals emitted by nine ancient <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/30/famed-egyptian-mummys-screaming-expression-may-hint-at-agonising-death-study-suggests/" target="_blank">Egyptian mummified bodies</a> on display and in storage in the Egyptian Museum in Cairo. They also used a panel of trained human “sniffers” to describe the smells in terms of quality, intensity and pleasantness. By combining these methods, the researchers were able to identify whether a smell chemical was emitted by the archaeological item, from conservation products or pesticides that may have been added later, or from the item’s natural deterioration over the years because of mould, bacteria and other microorganisms. The research demonstrated the effectiveness of odour as a non-invasive and non-destructive method to chemically categorise and analyse ancient remains. “Two aspects of this study stand out to me. First, new information was revealed by the smells, highlighting the importance of using our senses to understand the past,” Dr Cecilia Bembibre, director of research at University College London’s Institute for Sustainable Heritage, said. “Secondly, while most of the studies on mummified bodies have taken place in European museums so far, here we worked closely with Egyptian colleagues to ensure their expertise and perceptual experience were represented, and we jointly developed an ethical and respectful approach to studying the mummified bodies.” It is hoped the research will enable museums to engage audiences not just visually, but by using their noses by creating “smellscapes”. In the future, the team will recreate the smell of ancient mummified bodies, which will enable audiences to experience ancient Egyptian heritage and their practices of embalming. “To the ancient Egyptians, mummification was an important mortuary practice aimed at preserving the body and soul for the afterlife through a detailed ritual of embalming of the deceased using oils, waxes and balms,” Prof Ali Abdelhalim, director of the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, said. “The practice evolved over time, and identifying different techniques and materials used offers insights into the era, location and socioeconomic status of the individual being mummified.” Smell was a key consideration for the ancient Egyptians during the mummification process, as pleasant odours were associated with the bodies of deities and their purity, while foul odours were considered indications of a body’s corruption and decay.