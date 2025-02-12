Syria has ‘gained freedom’ but many challenges lie ahead, says Foreign Minister

Asaad Al Shibani, Foreign Minister in Syria's transitional government, has spoken of how his country has “gained its freedom” from former president Bashar Al Assad, but that many challenges lie ahead. Mr Al Shibani told the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/10/world-governments-summits-goal-is-to-improve-lives-of-communities-says-sheikh-mohammed/" target="_blank">World Governments Summit</a> in Dubai on Wednesday that “Syria has gained its freedom. The most important thing is that we freed the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2025/02/11/stand-up-comedy-syria-assad/" target="_blank">Syrian people</a>.” But he acknowledged that many obstacles remain. “We inherited strained relations with neighbouring countries, but we have started to gradually improve them,” said Mr Al Shibani. Since the fall of the Assad regime, the new administration has sought to improve ties in the region and beyond. In his first foreign trip, Syria's President Ahmad Al Shara visited Saudi Arabia, where he met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discussed reviving his country's economy. Mr Al Shara also met Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, where they discussed rebuilding Syria after almost 14 years of civil war and addressed security issues related to Kurdish fighters near Turkey's border. Syria's new leadership has inherited a struggling economy, partly due to the sanctions imposed under the Assad regime, said Mr Al Shibani. Following the ousting of Mr Al Assad on December 8, after a lightning offensive by opposition fighters, the new government says it has ensured that peace has largely prevailed in the country, despite concerns over sectarian violence breaking out. “Our biggest achievement is that our country did not [further] descend into civil war,” said Mr Al Shibani. “Life returned to normal just one week after undergoing a major transformation and ending a regime that had been in power for 50 years.” Mr Al Shibani said the new Syrian constitution currently being drafted will be “inclusive”, ensuring minority groups are represented. “Syrians have started feeling a sense of belonging for the first time, they are collectively talking about politics in their country. We believe strongly in our people being true partners,” he said. Mr Al Shibani noted that the new administration's other early achievements include prioritising the elimination of corruption and putting a plan in place to have sanctions lifted. He added that the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/07/syrians-baffled-by-sharply-fluctuating-currency/" target="_blank">Syrian lira</a> has already strengthened. The US and EU have said they will ease some sanctions on Syria to help the transition to a post-Assad government and the delivery of humanitarian aid. “In just two months, we have secured exemptions from certain sanctions imposed by the EU and US, but this is not enough,” said Mr Al Shibani. In its campaign of diplomacy, the new Syrian government is reaching out to neighbours and re-evaluating relations with Russia and Iran – principal backers of the Assad regime. “Our relations with Jordan are improving, and we have established a partnership to secure the borders,” said Mr Al Shibani. “The same applies to Lebanon and Iraq. Regarding Lebanon, we respect its sovereignty and will not interfere in its internal affairs. However, we will stand by the Lebanese whenever they seek our support,” he added. Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group had ties to the Assad regime, with its fighters backing the former president in Syria's civil war. “We’re receiving positive signals from both Russia and Iran, but Syrians need to be reassured about the nature of the relation with these countries first,” said Mr Al Shibani.