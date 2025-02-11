Lasting peace should follow Gaza's 'genocidal operation,' says Pakistani PM

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that a lasting peace, based on a two-state solution, should follow the cessation of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/11/hamas-says-door-remains-open-for-planned-hostage-release-if-israel-respects-ceasefire/" target="_blank">war in Gaza</a>. “It is now our hope that the genocidal operation would be followed by lasting peace,” Mr Sharif told the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2025/02/11/world-governments-summit-dubai-uae-middle-east/" target="_blank">World Governments Summit</a> in Dubai, referring to Israel's war in Gaza. “Durable and just peace is only achievable through the two-state solution” that would see the creation of an independent Palestinian state, he added. Mr Sharif said that the annual summit in Dubai “could not have come at a more important time, as the region begins to recover from the tumultuous aftershocks of the tragic conflict in Gaza”. Pakistan has been a strong critic of Israel's war in Gaza, which has killed more than 45,000 Palestinians since the Hamas attacks on southern Israel in October 2023. Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire deal on January 19 to halt the war, release Palestinian detainees and free Israeli hostages held in the enclave. During high-level talks in Abu Dhabi, President Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Sharif issued a call for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/11/president-sheikh-mohamed-and-pakistan-prime-minister-call-for-regional-peace-in-abu-dhabi-talks/" target="_blank">peace in the Middle East</a>. The two leaders met on Tuesday and emphasised the need for intensified global efforts to maintain regional security and stability, as the fragile truce between Hamas and Israel comes under pressure. The meeting in Abu Dhabi also saw Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Sharif reviewing ways to bolster co-operation between the nations as well as strengthening ties in sectors including the economy, trade and development, state news agency Wam reported. In his speech at the World Governments Summit, Mr Sharif praised Dubai as “a city where the future meets the present, a hub of global economy, promise, and technology”. He also spoke about Pakistan's economic growth, saying that the country “stands at a defining moment of economic transformation”. In January,<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank"> Sheikh Mohamed</a> met Mr <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/2024/03/03/pakistans-parliament-elects-shehbaz-sharif-for-second-term-as-prime-minister/" target="_blank">Sharif</a> in the city of Rahim Yar Khan during his visit to Pakistan. Mr Sharif also travelled to the UAE in May last year in support of the deep-rooted ties between the countries. The UAE is home to more than one million Pakistani citizens, making them the second-largest expatriate community after Indians. The relationship between the UAE and Pakistan dates back to the foundation of the Emirates in 1971. Pakistan was among the first countries to recognise the country after it was established more than 50 years ago.