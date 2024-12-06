Christians attend a Syriac Orthodox Easter service in the mainly Kurdish city of Qamishli, in Syria's north-eastern Hasakah province, in 2022. AFP
Christians attend a Syriac Orthodox Easter service in the mainly Kurdish city of Qamishli, in Syria's north-eastern Hasakah province, in 2022. AFP

News

MENA

Renewed Islamist insurgency leaves Syria’s Christians on edge

Country’s dwindling Christian population among minorities fearing persecution amid escalating violence

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji
Abu Dhabi

December 06, 2024